Commonwealth to Asian Games: Major sporting events to watch out for in 2026

After a relatively quiet year, Indian sport will shift into top gear in 2026 with an action-packed calendar featuring multiple multi-sport tournaments and key qualification events for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Two of the most important competitions next year will be the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, where India’s elite athletes will compete for prestigious continental and international honours.

Alongside these marquee events, the qualification cycle for the next Olympic Games will also begin in several sports, including badminton, hockey, shooting and swimming.

Here is a look at the major sporting events to watch out for in 2026:

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 (1-21 March) - Australia

The first major tournament of the year will be the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, where India will take on Asia’s best not only for continental glory but also for a place at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Indian women’s football team has qualified for the Asian Cup after 23 years by topping its qualification group earlier this year and will need a top-six finish to secure World Cup qualification.

India has been placed in Group C alongside former champions Japan, Vietnam and Chinese Taipei. The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals, along with the two best third-placed sides.

2026 FIDE Candidates (28 March to 16 April) - Cyprus

Indian chess enjoyed another strong year on the circuit, particularly in the women’s section, as three players, Divya Deshmukh, Koneru Humpy and R Vaishali, qualified for the 2026 Women’s Candidates Tournament.

With three of the eight spots occupied by Indians, expectations are high for India to produce a challenger for the Women’s World Chess Championship.

In the open category, Praggnanandhaa will be the sole Indian representative. He will be aiming to win the tournament and set up a potential all-Indian World Championship clash against reigning champion Gukesh Dommaraju.

2026 Women's T20 World Cup (12 June to 5 July) - England & Wales



The Indian women’s cricket team recently ended a long ICC trophy drought by winning its maiden Women’s World Cup title in 2025, defeating South Africa in the final at home.

The team will now look to add another ICC trophy by winning the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup, which will feature 12 teams divided into two groups.

India has been placed in Group A alongside Australia, Pakistan, South Africa and two teams from the qualification tournament, scheduled to be held early next year.

Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 (23 July to 2 August)

The first major multi-sport event of the year for Indian athletes will be the Commonwealth Games in Scotland, featuring 10 sports, including para-sports.

While this edition is smaller in scale compared to previous Games, several disciplines such as boxing, weightlifting and athletics are expected to remain key medal prospects for India.

Indian athletics will also be hoping for a strong showing from Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who missed the previous edition due to injury.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 (14-30 August) - Belgium & Netherlands

One of the biggest events of 2026 will be the quadrennial FIH Hockey World Cup for men’s and women’s national teams, to be co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands.

The Indian men’s team has already secured qualification by winning the Asia Cup, while the women’s team will compete in the qualification tournament early next year.

Asian Games (19 September to 4 October) - Japan

The second-largest multi-sport event after the Olympics will return in 2026, with the Asian Games set to be held in Aichi–Nagoya.

Featuring 42 sports across a 15-day extravaganza, the Games will see India aiming to build on its historic performance in Hangzhou 2023, where it crossed the 100-medal mark for the first time.

Summer Youth Olympics (31 October to 13 November) - Senegal

The Youth Olympic Games will return after an eight-year hiatus and will be hosted by Senegal, welcoming around 2,700 young athletes from across the world.

The event has historically served as a launchpad for several Indian Olympians, including Manu Bhaker and Neeraj Chopra.

ISSF World Championship 2026 (1-15 November 2026) - Qatar

The ISSF World Championships will mark the first Olympic quota event for the Los Angeles 2028 Games, with 36 quota places available — three each across the 12 individual Olympic shooting disciplines.

Indian shooters, who fielded their largest-ever contingent of 22 athletes at the Paris Olympics, will be aiming to secure as many quota places as possible for the 2028 edition.