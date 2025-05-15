Camel Racing to make historic debut at Bahrain Asian Youth Games 2025

Camel racing will make a historic debut as an official sport at the 3rd Asian Youth Games will be held in Bahrain in October 2025

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has included this traditional desert sport among the 24 sports featured at the games, marking a significant milestone following the OCA's recent recognition of the World Camelids Sports as the governing body of camel racing in Asia.

India to take part in Camel Racing

The event, scheduled to run from October 22-31, 2025, will feature 500m races for both men and women, with camels provided for all participating athletes.

Eight nations have already registered to compete in the camel racing events: Bahrain, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, India, the Philippines, and Mongolia.

In a letter to the Presidents and Secretaries General of the OCA's 45 National Olympic Committees, OCA Director General Husain Al Musallam outlined that age requirements will follow a two-tier structure.

Sports included in the Dakar Youth Olympic Games 2026 will have athletes aged 14-17 years, while other sports, including camel racing, will feature participants aged 15-18 years at the Asian Youth Games.

The Bahrain games will also feature other non-YOG sports such as Equestrian Endurance, E-Sports, Golf, Handball, Jiu-Jitsu, Kabaddi, MMA, Muay, Teqball, Volleyball, Freestyle Wrestling, and Weightlifting.

The other sports will include Athletics, Badminton, Basketball 3x3, Boxing, Cycling, Equestrian Jumping, Futsal, Judo, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Triathlon, and Beach Freestyle Wrestling.