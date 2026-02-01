Explainer | What the Union Budget 2026–27 means for Indian sport?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has placed sport at the centre of India’s long-term development narrative by announcing a revamped Khelo India Mission in the Union Budget 2026–27.

Presenting the Budget in Parliament, Sitharaman announced an allocation of ₹4,479.88 crore for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The allocation rises ₹685.58 crore (18%) from the 2025–26 Budget Estimate of ₹3,794.30 crore (or ₹1,133 crore from the Revised Estimate of ₹3,346.54 crore).

A larger ministry budget, but not all of it is elite sport

It is important to read the headline number carefully.

The ₹4,479.88 crore allocation covers both sports and youth affairs under the same ministry. While elite sport is a major beneficiary, a significant share of the ministry’s spending continues to support youth-focused institutions and programmes.

Within the overall outlay, the Budget remains heavily tilted towards operational spending.

For 2026–27, nearly the entire allocation is classified under revenue expenditure, with only a small component earmarked as capital expenditure, indicating limited fresh investment in large-scale new infrastructure.

Khelo India becomes the centrepiece

At the heart of the announcement is the transformation of the existing Khelo India programme into a broader and more ambitious Khelo India Mission.

For 2026–27, the Khelo India allocation stands at ₹924.35 crore, making it the single largest line item among sports schemes.

According to the Finance Minister, the revamped mission is envisioned as a ten-year, end-to-end athlete development framework, moving beyond talent identification to structured progression from the grassroots to elite performance.

The proposed model is built around a nationwide network of training centres designed to serve athletes at three levels, foundational, intermediate and elite.

Equally, the mission seeks to professionalise the ecosystem around athletes, with systematic development of coaches, physiotherapists and support staff becoming a central pillar.

Technology and sports science move into the spotlight

A defining feature of the new mission is the explicit emphasis on sports science and technology.

The government plans to integrate data-driven performance analysis, injury management systems and scientific training methodologies into the national high-performance framework. The objective is not only to improve results, but also to enhance athlete longevity and reduce career-threatening injuries, an area where Indian sport has traditionally lagged behind global best practices.

While the National Centre of Sports Science and Research continues to receive relatively modest funding at ₹15 crore, the mission signals an attempt to embed sports science more deeply into day-to-day training systems rather than treating it as a standalone initiative.

Strengthening competition and exposure

Another stated focus of the Khelo India Mission is the strengthening of domestic competitions and leagues.

By expanding and professionalising competition structures, the government aims to provide athletes with regular, high-quality competitive exposure, a gap that has often limited transition from junior success to senior international performance.

Infrastructure development remains a stated priority, particularly in terms of improving access to quality training and competition facilities across regions.

However, the low level of capital expenditure in the overall ministry budget suggests that the immediate emphasis is likely to remain on upgrading and better utilising existing infrastructure rather than launching large new construction projects at scale.

The wider elite-sport ecosystem

Beyond Khelo India, several other core components of India’s high-performance system also see continued support:

Sports Authority of India (SAI) has been allocated ₹917.38 crore, covering national training centres, athlete support services and coaching programmes.

Assistance to National Sports Federations stands at ₹425 crore, supporting national teams, international exposure, training camps and competition preparation.

Incentives to sportspersons, including awards and welfare-related provisions, have been allocated ₹40 crore.

The welfare scheme for athletes in distress, the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare for Sportspersons, continues with a modest allocation of ₹2 crore.

Taken together, these schemes form the backbone of India’s elite sport delivery structure.

A striking new push: sports manufacturing

One of the most notable announcements linked to the new sports vision is the launch of the ‘Samarth Pahal’ initiative to promote the manufacture and availability of affordable sports equipment.

Under the broader sports budget, ₹500 crore has been earmarked for the promotion of sports goods manufacturing.

Unlike athlete-centric schemes, this allocation is designed to strengthen domestic manufacturing, equipment innovation and supply chains, directly linking sports development with employment generation and skill creation. The move reflects a strategic attempt to integrate sport into India’s wider industrial and economic policy.

Sport as a development sector

The Finance Minister underlined that the Khelo India Mission is aligned with India’s broader development goals and its ambition to emerge as a global sporting hub.

By expanding opportunities in sports management, sports technology, coaching, event operations and equipment manufacturing, the mission is being positioned not merely as a pathway to medals, but as a contributor to economic growth and job creation.

The government also indicated that the expanded ecosystem would strengthen India’s long-term readiness for hosting major international multi-sport events.

The Union Budget 2026–27 marks a clear shift in how sport is being framed in national policy.

With a total allocation of ₹4,479.88 crore for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and a significantly expanded ₹924.35 crore Khelo India outlay, the government is signalling its intent to build a structured, professionally supported and technology-driven sporting system.

The success of the Khelo India Mission, however, will ultimately depend not on headline numbers, but on how effectively these resources translate into coaching depth, competition quality, scientific support and sustainable career pathways for athletes across the country.