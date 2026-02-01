Budget 2026: Khelo India Mission proposed as sports allocation rises by 18 percent

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced the launch of a revamped Khelo India Mission as part of the Union Budget 2026-27, positioning sports as a key area of long-term national development.

Presenting the Budget in Parliament, Sitharaman announced an allocation of Rs 4,479.88 crore for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, marking an increase of Rs 685.58 crore over the previous year’s outlay of Rs 3,794.30 crore.

The rise translates to an increase of over 18 percent, underlining the government’s renewed focus on building a structured and sustainable sporting ecosystem.

The proposed Khelo India Mission is positioned as an expanded and upgraded version of the existing Khelo India programme. According to the Finance Minister, the mission will move beyond talent identification and aim to create an end-to-end development pathway for athletes across the country over the next ten years.

According to the Finance Minister, the mission will focus on building an integrated talent development pathway through a network of training centres catering to foundational, intermediate and elite athletes. Equal emphasis will be placed on the systematic development of coaches, physiotherapists and other support personnel, recognising their role in high-performance sport.

A major pillar of the Khelo India Mission will be the integration of sports science and modern technology. This includes data-driven performance analysis, injury management systems and scientific training methods to improve athlete longevity and competitiveness at the international level. The government also plans to strengthen domestic competitions and leagues to foster a strong sporting culture and provide regular exposure to competitive environments.

Infrastructure development for both training and competition has been identified as another core component, with the aim of ensuring access to quality facilities across regions. Sitharaman also announced the ‘Samarth Pahal’ scheme, intended to promote the manufacture and availability of affordable sports equipment, linking sports development with employment generation and skill creation.

The Finance Minister underlined that the Khelo India Mission aligns with India’s broader development goals and its aspiration to emerge as a global sporting hub. By expanding opportunities in sports management, technology and event operations, the mission is expected to contribute to economic growth while strengthening India’s prospects in future international competitions, including potential bids to host major multi-sport events.