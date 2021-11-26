BJP MP locked inside stadium by athletes in Uttar Pradesh; rescued by police

The sitting BJP Member of Parliament (MP) from Shahjahanpur, Arun Kumar Sagar, was allegedly locked inside a stadium by the local sportspersons over non-payment of the promised monetary rewards to the winning teams. He was later rescued by the Uttar Pradesh Police.



Arun Sagar had reportedly visited the stadium to attend a sports event when the protesting athletes started sloganeering against him. The angry sportspersons are even reported to have torn the posters and banners put up to welcome him before locking the stadium gates from outside.

This forced the MP to stay inside the stadium for some time before a team of police officers rescued him from the situation.

"The MP had promised that the winning team at tehsil level will get a chance to play in Shahjahanpur and they will get award money from Rs 11,000 to Rs 51,000 but we are not awarded," a local sportsman was quoted as saying by the PTI.

On the other hand, another athlete alleged that they have been playing in the stadium since five days and were even deprived of food.

"We have been coming to play here for the past five days. We are even not getting food here. We are being scolded at home but come to play here. Rs 51,000 award money promised to every team was not being given due to which we stopped the MP in the stadium here."

The MP however denied all these allegations and maintained that those who won were given their monetary dues while adding that the food packets are still available in the stadium.













