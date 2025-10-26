Asian Youth Games 2025: Preetismitha Bhoi sets Youth World Record in weightlifting

Preetismitha Bhoi clinched the clean & Jerk gold in Weightlifting with a Youth World Record lift of 92 Kg at the asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, on Sunday.

She also bagged a silver medal in the Snatch category with a best lift of 66 kg, surpassing her previous Youth National Record from the Commonwealth Championships by 3 kg.

This was the second youth world record for the 16-year-old, following her 40 kg category record set last year at the Youth World Weightlifting Championships with a 76 kg lift.

She began her day with a successful 66 kg lift in the Snatch on her first attempt, but was unable to improve further, failing to lift 68 kg and 69 kg in her next two attempts.

This also caused her to miss a chance of double gold as China's Jihong Wu overtakes her in Snatch to clinch the gold medal with the best of 68 Kg.

However, Preetismita made a strong comeback, leaving behind her Chinese competitor by 4 Kg with three successful lifts at 87 kg, 90 kg, and 92 kg in C&J.

Bronze Medal in Taekwondo & Muaythai

Alphonsa Zinia Wriang clinched India's first-ever medal in Muaythai after finishing 4th in Girls' Wai Kru 16-17 final with a score of 8.47, to clinch the bronze medal.

Wai Kru is a performing art of this martial sport, where athletes showcase some of the attractive moves that involve graceful movements, symbolic gestures, and often circling the ring.

Wriang improved her performance in the final and earned a better score in comparison to her qualifying round performance, where she scored 8.27 points.

Later, the Indian mixed team confirmed a medal in Taekwondo after two close victories against teams of Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia to reach the final four.

The quartet of Hardik Ahlawat, Dhanashree Pawar, Gharluxmi Phurailatpam and Nihal Dewali lost to Thailand in the semifinals but secured a bronze medal for India.

Meanwhile, Anjali Jakhar finished heartbreaking 4th in the Girls' Individual Time Trial Road Race final in cycling with a time of 17:43.89s, and marginally missed out on a podium.