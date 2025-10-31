Others
Asian Youth Games 2025: India records best-ever haul of 48 medals - List of Medalists
Young Indian stars put up a magnificent performance to finish 6th in Bahrain with 13 Gold, 18 Silver and 17 Bronze.
The young Indian stars put up a magnificent performance at the 2025 Asian Youth Games, recording a best-ever medal haul of 48 Medals in Manama, Bahrain.
Having won 13 Gold, 18 Silver and 17 Bronze Medals, India finished the Games in sixth place - The highest-ever finish by the Indian contingent at these Games.
India enjoyed a consistent performance throughout the tournament, but saved its finest display for the final day, clinching seven of the 13 gold medals in a single day.
India's strongest performance came in combat sports, securing 4 golds in boxing, 3 in wrestling, and 3 in beach wrestling.
Meanwhile, both Indian kabaddi teams claimed gold medals, while Preetishmita Bhoi secured the gold in weightlifting with a new Youth World Record.
Although India didn't have its best outing in athletics and swimming, securing 9 and 1 medals respectively, the overall campaign was a success for the contingent.
Here is the list of all the Indian Medalists at the 2025 Asian Youth Games:
Gold:
- Preetismita Bhoi - 44 Kg Girls Clean & Jerk - Weightlifting
- Khusi Chand - 46 Kg Girls - Boxing
- Ahaana Sharma - 50 Kg Girls - Boxing
- Chandrika Bhoreshi Pujari - 54 Kg Girls - Boxing
- Anshika - 80+ Kg Girls - Boxing
- Jaiveer Singh - 55 Kg Boys Freestyle - Wrestling
- Moni - 57 Kg Girls Freestyle - Wrestling
- Yashita - 61 Kg Girls Freestyle - Wrestling
- Sani Subhash Fulmali - 60 Kg Boys - Beach Wrestling
- Arjun Ruhil - 90 Kg Boys - Beach Wrestling
- Anjali - 55 Kg Girls - Beach Wrestling
- Indian Boys Team - Kabaddi
- Indian Girls Team - Kabaddi
Silver:
- Tirthank Pegu - 200m Butterfly Boys - Swimming
- Edwina Jason - 400m Girls - Athletics
- Shourya Avinash Ambure - 100m Hurdles Girls - Athletics
- Ranjana Yadav - 5000m RaceWalk Girls - Athletics
- Oshin - Discus Throw Girls - Athletics
- Indian Girls Medley Relay Team - Athletics
- Maharajan Arumgapandan - 60 Kg Boys' Snatch - Weightlifting
- Maharajan Arumgapandan - 60 Kg Boys' Clean & Jerk - Weightlifting
- Preetismitha Bhoi - 44 Kg Girls' Snatch - Weightlifting
- Monika Khuyenthm - 63 Kg Girls - Judo
- Kanishka Bidhuri - 52 Kg Girls - Kurash
- Lanchenba Singh Moibungkhongbam - Boys' 50 Kg - Boxing
- Harnoor Kaur - Girls' 66kg - Boxing
- Gaurav Punia - 65 Kg Boys' Freestyle - Wrestling
- Ashvini Vishnoi - 69 Kg Girls' Freestyle - Wrestling
- Shriya Milind Satam - Girls' 50Kg - Traditional MMA
- Sujay Nagnath Tanpure - 70 Kg Boys - Beach Wrestling
- Ravinder - 80 Kg Boys - Beach Wrestling
Bronze:
- Bhumika Sanjay Nehate - 200m Girls - Athletics
- Jasmine Kaur - Shot Put Girls - Athletics
- Zubin Gohain - High Jump Boys - Athletics
- Palash Mandal - Boys' 5000m RaceWalk - Athletics
- Sarthak Arya/ Syndrela Das - Mixed Doubles - Table Tennis
- Rachana - Girls Freestyle 43 Kg - Wrestling
- Komal Verma - Girls Freestyle 49 Kg - Wrestling
- Debasish Das - Boys' Individual Recognised Poomsae - Taekwondo
- Yashwini Singh/Shivanshu Patel - Mixed Pair Recognised Poomsae - Taekwondo
- Mixed Team Event - Taekwondo
- Harshit - 73 Kg Boys - Judo
- Anant Gaurishankar Deshmukh - 66 Kg Boys - Boxing
- Alphonsa Zinia Wriang - Wai-Kru 16-17 Girls - Muay Thai
- Parv Choudhary - Boys' 94 Kg Clean & Jerk - Weightlifting
- Arvind - 83 Kg Boys - Kurash
- Khushi - 70 Kg Girls - Kurash
- Veer Bhadu - 80 Kg Boys - Traditional MMA