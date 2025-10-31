Asian Youth Games 2025: India records best-ever haul of 48 medals - List of Medalists

The young Indian stars put up a magnificent performance at the 2025 Asian Youth Games, recording a best-ever medal haul of 48 Medals in Manama, Bahrain.

Having won 13 Gold, 18 Silver and 17 Bronze Medals, India finished the Games in sixth place - The highest-ever finish by the Indian contingent at these Games.

India enjoyed a consistent performance throughout the tournament, but saved its finest display for the final day, clinching seven of the 13 gold medals in a single day.

India's strongest performance came in combat sports, securing 4 golds in boxing, 3 in wrestling, and 3 in beach wrestling.

Meanwhile, both Indian kabaddi teams claimed gold medals, while Preetishmita Bhoi secured the gold in weightlifting with a new Youth World Record.

Although India didn't have its best outing in athletics and swimming, securing 9 and 1 medals respectively, the overall campaign was a success for the contingent.

#News 🏊‍♂️🇮🇳 India opens its account in swimming at the 2025 Asian Youth Games!



Tirthank Pegu wins 🥈 in Boys’ 200m Butterfly (2:02.56s).



India ends its campaign with a best-ever 48 medals — 13🥇 18🥈 17🥉!#AsianYouthGames #Swimming #MedalTally pic.twitter.com/MdtNhd6ux0 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 30, 2025

Here is the list of all the Indian Medalists at the 2025 Asian Youth Games:

Gold:

Preetismita Bhoi - 44 Kg Girls Clean & Jerk - Weightlifting

Khusi Chand - 46 Kg Girls - Boxing

Ahaana Sharma - 50 Kg Girls - Boxing

Chandrika Bhoreshi Pujari - 54 Kg Girls - Boxing

Anshika - 80+ Kg Girls - Boxing

Jaiveer Singh - 55 Kg Boys Freestyle - Wrestling

Moni - 57 Kg Girls Freestyle - Wrestling

Yashita - 61 Kg Girls Freestyle - Wrestling

Sani Subhash Fulmali - 60 Kg Boys - Beach Wrestling

Arjun Ruhil - 90 Kg Boys - Beach Wrestling

Anjali - 55 Kg Girls - Beach Wrestling

Indian Boys Team - Kabaddi

Indian Girls Team - Kabaddi

Silver:

Tirthank Pegu - 200m Butterfly Boys - Swimming

Edwina Jason - 400m Girls - Athletics

Shourya Avinash Ambure - 100m Hurdles Girls - Athletics

Ranjana Yadav - 5000m RaceWalk Girls - Athletics

Oshin - Discus Throw Girls - Athletics

Indian Girls Medley Relay Team - Athletics

Maharajan Arumgapandan - 60 Kg Boys' Snatch - Weightlifting

Maharajan Arumgapandan - 60 Kg Boys' Clean & Jerk - Weightlifting

Preetismitha Bhoi - 44 Kg Girls' Snatch - Weightlifting

Monika Khuyenthm - 63 Kg Girls - Judo

Kanishka Bidhuri - 52 Kg Girls - Kurash

Lanchenba Singh Moibungkhongbam - Boys' 50 Kg - Boxing

Harnoor Kaur - Girls' 66kg - Boxing

Gaurav Punia - 65 Kg Boys' Freestyle - Wrestling

Ashvini Vishnoi - 69 Kg Girls' Freestyle - Wrestling

Shriya Milind Satam - Girls' 50Kg - Traditional MMA

Sujay Nagnath Tanpure - 70 Kg Boys - Beach Wrestling

Ravinder - 80 Kg Boys - Beach Wrestling

Bronze: