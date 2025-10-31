Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Others

Asian Youth Games 2025: India records best-ever haul of 48 medals - List of Medalists

Young Indian stars put up a magnificent performance to finish 6th in Bahrain with 13 Gold, 18 Silver and 17 Bronze.

Asian Youth Games 2025: India records best-ever haul of 48 medals - List of Medalists
X

India won three gold medals in beach wrestling at the Asian Youth Games 2025. (Photo Credits: Asian youth Games)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 31 Oct 2025 6:00 AM GMT

The young Indian stars put up a magnificent performance at the 2025 Asian Youth Games, recording a best-ever medal haul of 48 Medals in Manama, Bahrain.

Having won 13 Gold, 18 Silver and 17 Bronze Medals, India finished the Games in sixth place - The highest-ever finish by the Indian contingent at these Games.

India enjoyed a consistent performance throughout the tournament, but saved its finest display for the final day, clinching seven of the 13 gold medals in a single day.

India's strongest performance came in combat sports, securing 4 golds in boxing, 3 in wrestling, and 3 in beach wrestling.

Meanwhile, both Indian kabaddi teams claimed gold medals, while Preetishmita Bhoi secured the gold in weightlifting with a new Youth World Record.

Although India didn't have its best outing in athletics and swimming, securing 9 and 1 medals respectively, the overall campaign was a success for the contingent.

Here is the list of all the Indian Medalists at the 2025 Asian Youth Games:

Gold:

  • Preetismita Bhoi - 44 Kg Girls Clean & Jerk - Weightlifting
  • Khusi Chand - 46 Kg Girls - Boxing
  • Ahaana Sharma - 50 Kg Girls - Boxing
  • Chandrika Bhoreshi Pujari - 54 Kg Girls - Boxing
  • Anshika - 80+ Kg Girls - Boxing
  • Jaiveer Singh - 55 Kg Boys Freestyle - Wrestling
  • Moni - 57 Kg Girls Freestyle - Wrestling
  • Yashita - 61 Kg Girls Freestyle - Wrestling
  • Sani Subhash Fulmali - 60 Kg Boys - Beach Wrestling
  • Arjun Ruhil - 90 Kg Boys - Beach Wrestling
  • Anjali - 55 Kg Girls - Beach Wrestling
  • Indian Boys Team - Kabaddi
  • Indian Girls Team - Kabaddi

Silver:

  • Tirthank Pegu - 200m Butterfly Boys - Swimming
  • Edwina Jason - 400m Girls - Athletics
  • Shourya Avinash Ambure - 100m Hurdles Girls - Athletics
  • Ranjana Yadav - 5000m RaceWalk Girls - Athletics
  • Oshin - Discus Throw Girls - Athletics
  • Indian Girls Medley Relay Team - Athletics
  • Maharajan Arumgapandan - 60 Kg Boys' Snatch - Weightlifting
  • Maharajan Arumgapandan - 60 Kg Boys' Clean & Jerk - Weightlifting
  • Preetismitha Bhoi - 44 Kg Girls' Snatch - Weightlifting
  • Monika Khuyenthm - 63 Kg Girls - Judo
  • Kanishka Bidhuri - 52 Kg Girls - Kurash
  • Lanchenba Singh Moibungkhongbam - Boys' 50 Kg - Boxing
  • Harnoor Kaur - Girls' 66kg - Boxing
  • Gaurav Punia - 65 Kg Boys' Freestyle - Wrestling
  • Ashvini Vishnoi - 69 Kg Girls' Freestyle - Wrestling
  • Shriya Milind Satam - Girls' 50Kg - Traditional MMA
  • Sujay Nagnath Tanpure - 70 Kg Boys - Beach Wrestling
  • Ravinder - 80 Kg Boys - Beach Wrestling

Bronze:

  • Bhumika Sanjay Nehate - 200m Girls - Athletics
  • Jasmine Kaur - Shot Put Girls - Athletics
  • Zubin Gohain - High Jump Boys - Athletics
  • Palash Mandal - Boys' 5000m RaceWalk - Athletics
  • Sarthak Arya/ Syndrela Das - Mixed Doubles - Table Tennis
  • Rachana - Girls Freestyle 43 Kg - Wrestling
  • Komal Verma - Girls Freestyle 49 Kg - Wrestling
  • Debasish Das - Boys' Individual Recognised Poomsae - Taekwondo
  • Yashwini Singh/Shivanshu Patel - Mixed Pair Recognised Poomsae - Taekwondo
  • Mixed Team Event - Taekwondo
  • Harshit - 73 Kg Boys - Judo
  • Anant Gaurishankar Deshmukh - 66 Kg Boys - Boxing
  • Alphonsa Zinia Wriang - Wai-Kru 16-17 Girls - Muay Thai
  • Parv Choudhary - Boys' 94 Kg Clean & Jerk - Weightlifting
  • Arvind - 83 Kg Boys - Kurash
  • Khushi - 70 Kg Girls - Kurash
  • Veer Bhadu - 80 Kg Boys - Traditional MMA
Asian GamesWrestlingBoxingKabaddiSwimmingAthleticsIndian Sports
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick