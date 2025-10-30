Others
Asian Youth Games: Khushi, Ahaana, Chandrika clinch boxing gold medals
India also bagged five medals in beach wrestling, having three golds and 2 silver medals.
Indian female boxers showed an impressive display at the 2025 Asian Youth Games, winning three gold medals in Manama, Bahrain, on Thursday.
Khushi Chand (46 Kg), Ahaana Sharma (50 Kg), and Chandrika Pujari (54 Kg) won their respective finals in a dominating fashion to clinch the gold medals.
Khushi and Chandrika delivered commanding victories over their Chinese (4-1) and Uzbekistani (5-0) opponents, while Ahaana inflicted three standing counts to secure a first-round RSC win against the North Korean boxer.
In the boys' category, India's only finalist Lanchenba Singh Moibungkhongbam settled for the silver medal after losing his bout 0-5 to Kazakhstan's Zhumagali Nurmakhan.
India will have two more boxing finals in the evening session, where Harnoor Kaur (66Kg) and Anshika (80+ Kg) will compete for the gold medal against Kazakh boxers.
Three gold for India at Beach Wrestling
India had a brilliant outing at the sport of beach wrestling as all five wrestlers reached finals of their respective categories and won 3 Gold, 2 Silver medals.
Sani Fulmali (60Kg Boys), Arjun Ruhil (90 Kg Boys), and Anjali (55 Kg Girls) clinch gold medals. Meanwhile, Sujay Tanpure (70Kg Boys), Ravinder (80 Kg Boys) settled for silver medals.
India also holds medal prospects in Judo, where Monika Khuyenthem (64 Kg) reached the final, while three other Indian judokas will compete in the bronze medal matches.