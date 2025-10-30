Asian Youth Games: Khushi, Ahaana, Chandrika clinch boxing gold medals

Indian female boxers showed an impressive display at the 2025 Asian Youth Games, winning three gold medals in Manama, Bahrain, on Thursday.

Khushi Chand (46 Kg), Ahaana Sharma (50 Kg), and Chandrika Pujari (54 Kg) won their respective finals in a dominating fashion to clinch the gold medals.

Khushi and Chandrika delivered commanding victories over their Chinese (4-1) and Uzbekistani (5-0) opponents, while Ahaana inflicted three standing counts to secure a first-round RSC win against the North Korean boxer.

It's raining gold for India in boxing at the Asian Youth Games 2025! 🥊🥇



Chandrika Pujari clinched gold in the girls' 54kg category with a unanimous win against Kumriniso Muhammadova of Uzbekistan. #IndianBoxing #AsianYouthGames pic.twitter.com/PfPeN5ZRBv — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 30, 2025

In the boys' category, India's only finalist Lanchenba Singh Moibungkhongbam settled for the silver medal after losing his bout 0-5 to Kazakhstan's Zhumagali Nurmakhan.

India will have two more boxing finals in the evening session, where Harnoor Kaur (66Kg) and Anshika (80+ Kg) will compete for the gold medal against Kazakh boxers.

Three gold for India at Beach Wrestling



India had a brilliant outing at the sport of beach wrestling as all five wrestlers reached finals of their respective categories and won 3 Gold, 2 Silver medals.

Sani Fulmali (60Kg Boys), Arjun Ruhil (90 Kg Boys), and Anjali (55 Kg Girls) clinch gold medals. Meanwhile, Sujay Tanpure (70Kg Boys), Ravinder (80 Kg Boys) settled for silver medals.

#News 🥇🥈 India shines in Beach Wrestling at the Asian Youth Games! 🇮🇳



Five medals won-3️⃣ Gold & 2️⃣ Silver!

🥇 Sani Fulmali (60kg Boys)

🥇 Arjun Ruhil (90kg Boys)

🥇 Anjali (55kg Girls)

🥈 Sujay Tanpure (70kg Boys)

🥈 Ravinder (80kg Boys)#AsianYouthGames #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/nFsTSyhQiH — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 30, 2025

India also holds medal prospects in Judo, where Monika Khuyenthem (64 Kg) reached the final, while three other Indian judokas will compete in the bronze medal matches.