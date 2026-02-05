Asian Lacrosse Games 2026: India men, women crowned champions

The Indian men's and women's teams were crowned the 2026 Asian Lacrosse Games champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

While the Indian women's team beat Pakistan 22-5 in the final, the men got the better of Iraq 9-2 later in the day.





The 2026 Asian Lacrosse Games was just the second international tournament played by the Indian teams, having made their international debut at the Okinawa Open in Japan last year.

Daya Shankar Gameti was the star of the show for the Indian men's team in the final, scoring five out of the nine goals. Khuma Ram Gameti also chipped in with a brace, whereas Mohan Lal Gameti and Sangram scored a goal apiece to guide India to the title.

Meanwhile in the women's final, Jula Kumari Gujjar stood out with nine goals. Janhavi Rathore also scored five goals.