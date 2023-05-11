AIPA to organise third National Ranking Pickleball Tournament in Margao

The third National Ranking Pickleball Tournament will be organized by the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) here from May 19 to 21.

AIPA will conduct the tournament in association with the Goa Pickleball Association and the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Goa. The competition will be held at the Fatorda Stadium.

The previous two editions were held at Pune in 2019 and at Dombivli near Mumbai in 2021.

"The three-day tournament will witness over 250 participants from 16 states. The players can choose to compete from 16 different categories like Under-14 and Under-19 men's, women's open, 35 plus men, 35 plus women, 50 plus men, and 50 plus women apart from mixed doubles," a release said.

The tournament will feature Tejas Mahajan, Mayur Patil, Kuldeep Mahajan, Isha Lakhani, Snehal Patil, Vrushali Thakare, and Under-19 champion siblings Arjun and Aditya, Himansh Mehta, Avinash Kumar from Bihar as well as Sonu Kumar Vishwakarma from Dhanbad, Jharkhand. Himanshu Dewaskar, Sandeep Tawde, and Ajeet Bharadwaj are among the players from 35 plus and 50 plus.

"We have been getting great responses from players who are looking to participate in the National Ranking Tournament. The sport is growing, and we want to ensure it reaches every nook and corner of India," said AIPA president Arvind Prabhoo.