Vijay Amritraj honoured with Padma Bhushan; Harmanpreet Kaur, Savita Punia gets Padma Shri

Indian sport was prominently represented in the Padma Awards 2026, with tennis legend Vijay Amritraj being conferred the Padma Bhushan, while several active and former athletes, including Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar, received the Padma Shri. The awards were announced on Sunday, January 25.

Amritraj emerged as the only sportsperson to be honoured with the Padma Bhushan this year, India’s third-highest civilian award. A former Davis Cup stalwart and one of India’s most influential tennis figures, Amritraj has previously been awarded the Padma Shri in 1983 and the Arjuna Award in 1974, recognising his long-standing contribution to Indian sport both on and off the court.

The Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, was awarded to a distinguished group of athletes across disciplines. Indian men’s cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and women’s team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur were recognised for their leadership and sustained excellence at the international level. Former India fast bowler Praveen Kumar was also named among the recipients.

Indian women’s hockey team goalkeeper Savita Punia received the Padma Shri for her consistent performances and role in India’s recent international success. The list of awardees also included Baldev Singh, Bhagwandas Raikwar and K Pajanivel for their contributions to sport.

The Padma Awards are among India’s highest civilian honours and are conferred annually in recognition of exceptional service across various fields, including sports. The 2026 list once again underlined the growing recognition of athletes who have made a lasting impact on Indian sport.