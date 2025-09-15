Rs 825 crore Olympic ready sports complex inaugurated in Ahmedabad – A look at the numbers

Ahmedabad: The Veer Savarkar Sports Complex here in Ahmedabad is one of the country's most grandiose sports facilities, capable of hosting seven Olympic events.

The facility was inaugurated on Sunday, 14th September 2025.

Here is all that you need to know about the herculean architecture, which is bound to attract national and international athletes:

The sports complex was inaugurated by Shri Amit Shah (Minister of Home Affairs of India), Shri Mansukh Mandaviya (Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports), Shri Bhupendra Patel (Chief Minister of Gujarat), Shri Harsh Sanghvi (Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs, & Cultural Activities), and Shrimati Pratibhaben Jain (Mayor of Ahmedabad).

The foundation stone of this project was laid on May 29, 2022. Initially estimated to cost 564 crores, the expenditure rose to 732 crores and was scheduled to be ready by March 2025.

Eventually, the final spending stood at approximately 825 crores, and the facility handsomely spreads across 21 acres (built-up area of 1.18 lakh square metres).

The surge in the eventual budget is attributed to jacuzzis, sanitised passages, upgraded kitchens, diving mats, and other amenities.

The sports complex is divided into six zones or blocks.

Block A - Aquatic Stadium

Boasted by the premium swimming pools of Myrtha Technology, the aquatic stadium is made as per the regulations of World Aquatics.

Spread across an area of 51.5x25x3 metres, the stadium can accommodate 1750 people. The pools can convert to different sizes, making them suitable for regular swimming competitions, artistic swimming, water polo, and diving events.

The regulations make the swimming arena ideal for national and Commonwealth events.

Block B - Centre for Sports Excellence

Two triple-heighted large columnless halls of 41.24 metres will hold facilities for training athletes in badminton, volleyball, basketball, combat, and floor sports in the Centre for Sports Excellence.

It will also have provisions for a stay for 300 players and eight coaches. Additional features of this facility include the Sports Science Lab, Nutrition Lab, Dining Hall (for approximately 150 corporate guests), Kitchen, Gym, and Steam Room.

Block C - Indoor Multisport Arena

The largest block of the sports complex is spread over an area of 81 x 45 metres. It contains 16 badminton courts, four basketball courts, four volleyball courts, and four gymnastic mats.

Furthermore, sports like table tennis, kabaddi, wrestling, taekwondo, and fencing can be held in this multipurpose hall.

Within the same premises are the VIP lounges, medical rooms, media rooms, and technical rooms for event management. The indoor multisport arena has a seating capacity of 5200.

Block D - Community Sports Centre

The Community Sports Centre is open to the public and also provides club memberships. Six badminton courts, six table tennis tables, six squash courts, and 20 indoor shooting ranges are the key highlights in its premises.

Moreover, the general public can have access to a gym, cafeteria, library, fitness centre, and an aerobics room. For more leisure, they can enjoy a game of carrom, billiards, chess, and snookers.

Fit India Zone

The general public can access the Fit India Zone at no cost. It has a skating rink, jogging track, lawns, and seating areas for children and senior citizens, grounds for kho-kho and kabaddi, and an outdoor gym area.

Outdoor Zone

The outdoor zone consists of six tennis courts, a basketball court, warm-up swimming pools, and a volleyball court.

Other Notable Numbers

• Parking space for 850 four-wheelers and 800 two-wheelers.

• A solar plant with a capacity of 275 kW.

• Sewage treatment plans of 60 KLD.

• A 66 kV high-tension underground power line.

The 51st Junior National Aquatic Championships were held in early August in the complex's aquatic stadium. The sports complex is also set to host the Asian Aquatics Championships later this month.

Visitors from the Commonwealth Games, World Police and Fire Games, and Australian Sports Excellence Forum have already praised the architecture of the Naranpura Sports Complex. The move strengthens India's bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics.