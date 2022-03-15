77 Sports Infrastructure Projects in Himalayan Region worth Rs 506.13 crore sanctioned: Anurag Thakur

In a bid to encourage sports participation in the Himalayan region, a whopping Rs 506.13 crore is being invested in 77 infrastructure projects under the Khelo India Scheme, sports minister Anurag Thakur stated on Tuesday.

The information was given by Thakur in a written reply in Lok Sabha. The minister said that 24 sports academies have been accredited and 199 'Khelo India' Centres (district level) and 11 Khelo India State Centres of Excellence have been approved under the Khelo India Scheme in the Himalayan Region.

In addition, under the "Enhancement of Sports Facilities at J&K" (PMDP) programme of the Government, 30 sports infrastructure projects as well as sports equipment have been sanctioned in the Himalayan UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh amounting to Rs 273.85 crore. During the last three years, Rs 4,694.92 crore was allocated and Rs 4,590.89 crore released under the various development schemes of the sports ministry, according to Thakur.

Promotion of Rural Sports





Touching on the subject of rural sports in the country, Thakur said 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Programme' is specifically designed for it. The ministry has provided financial assistance to the concerned National Sports Federations for conducting competitive events in Mallakhamb, Mitti Dangal (freestyle wrestling), tug of war, etc. in the rural areas of Maharashtra.

Thirty seven players of Maharashtra, who have won medals in Mallakhamb at the national level, are receiving scholarship at the rate of Rs. 10,000 per month under the Khelo India Scheme. Besides, 12 sports infrastructure projects of various categories have been sanctioned, 28 sports academies have been accredited and 44 Khelo India Centres (district level) and one Khelo India State Centre of Excellence have been approved in the State of Maharashtra.

Further, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) runs 2 National Centres of Excellence (NCOE), one Indigenous Games and Martial Arts School (IGMA) and 14 Adopted Akharas in the State of Maharashtra. The sportspersons being trained at these sports facilities belong to all sections of society including the rural, backward and tribal areas of the country.