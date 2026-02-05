Rs 430.84 crore, 11 sports complexes in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's 2026-27 draft budget

As the city gears up to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has set aside a whopping Rs 430.84 crore in its 2026-27 draft budget for sports infrastructure.

The budget, announced, on Wednesday proposed building 11 new sports complexes, and five public gymnasiums.

Out of the 11 proposed sports complexes, six will be major while five will be mini complexes.

A total of Rs 100 crore has also been allocated to set up a Commonwealth Readiness Cell and Rs 10 crore has also been set aside for an AMC sports volunteer programme.

"Rs 100 crore has been allocated to set up a Commonwealth Readiness Cell, while 35 playgrounds are proposed across the city. The budget also sets aside Rs 10 crore for the AMC sports volunteer programme, and Rs 211.8 crore for construction of six sports complexes and five mini sports complexes, with a stated plan to develop at least one sports complex in each zone," said Banchha Nidhi Pani, the city's municipal commissioner while presenting the draft budget.

The city has also proposed three new flyovers, three elevated corridors and five railway over-bridges to ease traffic flow in what is the city's first budget since being granted the 2030 Commonwealth Games hosting rights.

With the city also actively bidding for the 2036 Olympics, the sports infrastructure budget of Rs 430.84 crore accounts for 2.53% of its total budget of Rs 17,018 crore.







