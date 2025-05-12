2024 and 2025: Two years filled with Indian sporting retirements

A remarkable year of sporting transitions marks the Indian sporting landscape as legendary players hang up their national jerseys, closing pivotal chapters in their extraordinary careers.

The period between 2024 and 2025 witnessed an unprecedented exodus of sporting icons across multiple disciplines, with veterans from hockey, tennis, badminton, football, and wrestling announcing their retirements.

Each athlete brought a unique narrative of triumph, resilience, and unparalleled national pride to their farewell, leaving an indelible mark on Indian sports history.

Hockey

Hockey emerged as the most represented sport in this retirement wave. PR Sreejesh, widely regarded as one of India's finest goalkeepers, concluded his illustrious 18-year international career after securing a historic back-to-back Olympic medal finish. His final match on August 8, 2024, during the Paris Olympics bronze medal game, was a fitting tribute to a career defined by extraordinary reflexes and leadership.

Sreejesh's journey from being a junior goalkeeper to becoming a national sporting icon symbolizes perseverance and dedication.

Alongside Sreejesh, Vandana Katariya retired as the most celebrated women's hockey player, boasting an extraordinary record of 320 matches and 158 goals.

Her career spans over a decade of international competitions, during which she played a crucial role in transforming India's women's hockey narrative on the global stage.

Tennis

The tennis fraternity witnessed significant departures with Prajnesh Gunneswaran marking the end of his career. Gunneswaran, Asian Games bronze medallist, retired at 35, leaving behind a legacy of consistent performance and determination.

Meanwhile, Rohan Bopanna also bid farewell after the Paris Olympics from Davis Cup and other team tournaments but chose to continue playing on the ATP circuit, maintaining his connection to the sport.

Football

Perhaps the most dramatic retirement narrative belonged to Sunil Chhetri, India's football captain and all-time top goal scorer. Initially announcing retirement on May 16, 2024, he made a surprising comeback on March 6, 2025, demonstrating his continued commitment to the national team during a critical transitional period. His leadership and goal-scoring prowess have been instrumental in elevating Indian football's global profile.

Table Tennis

Table tennis saw Achanta Sharath Kamal, India's most decorated player in the sport, bid an emotional farewell in his hometown Chennai on March 29, 2025. His final WTT Star Contender match was a celebration of a career that broke numerous barriers for Indian table tennis on the international stage.

Badminton

Badminton player B. Sumeeth Reddy's retirement came with a forward-looking perspective, as he transitioned from competitive play to focus on coaching and mentoring young talents.

Wrestling

Similarly, wrestler Vinesh Phogat concluded her career after a challenging moment at the Paris Olympics, where a minor weight issue led to her disqualification from the 50kg freestyle final.

These retirements represent more than mere career conclusions; they symbolize the passing of a generation of athletes who have significantly elevated India's sporting reputation globally.

Gymnastics

The first Indian woman gymnast to compete at the Olympics, Dipa Karmakar announced her departure from the sport in October 2024.

Karmakar shot to limelight with a historic fourth-place finish at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, where she executed the produnova vault, leaving the entire world spellbound.

Each departure creates space for emerging talents while leaving behind a legacy of inspiration, resilience, and national pride.

The 2024-2025 period will be remembered as a transformative moment in Indian sports – a time when legendary athletes wrote their final chapters, setting new benchmarks for future generations to aspire to and surpass.