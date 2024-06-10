Political uncertainty in France not a threat to Paris Olympics: Thomas Bach

Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said the uncertain political atmosphere in France will not affect the forthcoming Paris Olympics, set to be held on July 26-August 11.



France President Emmanuel Macron, on Sunday, dissolved the country’s parliament, the National Assembly, and called a snap election after an exit poll suggested that his Renaissance party would lose the elections to the far-right opposition in the parliamentary elections.

The two rounds of voting will be held on June 30 and July 7, just three weeks before the curtain raiser of the 33rd Olympics.

“France is used to holding elections, they will do it one more time, there will be a new government and everyone will support the Olympics," Bach said at an event in Paris, adding that the French political leaders were united about hosting the Games.

“I have no indication whatsoever that this unity will break now only a couple of days before the Games open,” Bach added.

However, the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo criticised Macron for pushing the country into political uncertainty nearly a month before the Olympics.

Hidalgo called the move by Macron “one more coup” by the president.

Tony Estanguet, the president of the 2024 Paris Olympics, said his team is determined to deliver a successful Games.

“There were around ten elections since we launched the candidacy for the Olympics and we understood how to work with the public actors," said Tony.