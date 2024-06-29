Sports Minister Mandaviya inspects NIS Patiala, meets Paris-bound athletes

Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, visited Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) in Patiala in Punjab on Saturday to inspect the progress of the new infrastructure project.

He reviewed the facilities at the institute where several Olympic-bound athletes like weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, javelin thrower Annu Rani and shot putter Abha Khatua are preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

During the inspection drive, Mandaviya shared a meal with the athletes, discussing their preparations for the upcoming Paris Olympics. He also encouraged them and promised to support them to achieve their goals and bring pride to India.

“My conversation with Mirabai, Annu Rani and Abha convinces me that our athletes have received the best possible support in their preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” Mandaviya said.

Union Sports Minister visited the NSNIS campus in Patiala today to review the facilities, meet our Olympic-bound athletes, and have a meal with them. His words of encouragement and support will surely inspire them to achieve their goals and make India proud

The sports minister also interacted with other athletes enrolled in the National Centre of Excellence and some prominent coaches.



He asked them for suggestions on reducing the drop-out rates from competitive sports.

“You are getting the needed support. However, many of those who started with you, but didn't win medals get left behind. What can we do for them?” he asked.

Later Mandaviya visited the various fields of play, sports science facilities and the new infrastructure project sites. He was also pleased with the progress of the High-Performance Centre for Sports Science and the kitchen and dining.

“I am delighted to be at hallowed NIS, the traditional home of Indian sport. It continues to a critical hub to not only produce coaches of quality who can make a change at the grassroots level but has also a great training facility. Some of our athletes who have trained at other centres around the world believe NIS is comparable with the best,” Mandaviya said.

Mandaviya then left Panchkula where he was to unveil the Athletics Federation of India’s new logo at the ongoing National Inter-State Athletics Championships in the Tau Devi Lal Stadium.