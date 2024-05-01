Sports Calendar May 2024: Archers, shuttlers, shooters, athletes ready to rock

The month of May 2024 will be packed with several events, with the Paris Olympics just less than a three-month from the curtain raiser.



The Indian archers, after an impressive show in Stage 1 of the Archery World Cup in Shanghai, will look to put up another strong show at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Yecheon, South Korea.

Similarly, Indian athletes, including Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra, will be in action at the Doha Diamond League, scheduled for May 10. While four Diamond League meetings have been scheduled in May, on the domestic front, India will also embrace the Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar.

In Badminton, the Indian men's and women's teams' campaigns in Thomas Cup and Uber Cup continue.

In the meantime, the men's and women's hockey teams will resume their FIH Pro League camp in Europe.

In ISL, the final between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City will be played in Kolkata on May 4.

Wrestlers, shooters, squash players and women's cricketers will also be in action.

Full schedule for May 2024

ARCHERY

May 21-26: Archery World Cup Stage 2 - Yecheon

ATHLETICS

May 10: Doha Diamond League

May 12-15: 27th National Federation Cup - Bhubaneswar

May 19: Rabat/Marrakech Diamond League

May 25: Eugene Diamond League

May 30: Indian Grand Prix 2 - Chennai

May 30: Oslo Diamond League

BADMINTON

Til May 5: Thomas and Uber Cup Finals - Chengdu, China

May 14-19: Thailand Open (BWF World Tour Super 500) - Bangkok

May 21-26: Malaysia Masters (BWF World Tour Super 500) - Kuala Lumpur

May 28- June 2: Singapore Open (BWF World Tour Super 750)

BOXING

Till May 10: Under-22 and Youth Asian Championships - Astana, Kazakhstan

May 23-June 3: Paris Olympics Qualifier - Bangkok, Thailand

WOMEN'S CRICKET

May 2: Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 3rd T20I - Sylhet, Bangladesh

May 6: Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 4th T20I - Sylhet, Bangladesh

May 9: Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 5th T20I - Sylhet, Bangladesh

FOOTBALL

ISL

May 4: Final - Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC - Kolkata

GOLF

May 9-12: PGA Wells Fargo Championship

May 16-19: PGA Championship

May 30-June 2: U.S. Women’s Open

GYMNASTICS

May 16-19: Men’s Senior Asian Championships - Tashkent, Uzbekistan

May 24-26: Women’s Senior Asian Championships - Tashkent, Uzbekistan

HOCKEY

May 22: FIH Pro League (Women) - India vs Argentina - Antwerp, Belgium

May 22: FIH Pro League (Men) - India vs Argentina - Antwerp, Belgium

May 23: FIH Pro League (Women) - India vs Belgium - Antwerp, Belgium

May 24: FIH Pro League (Men) - India vs Belgium - Antwerp, Belgium

May 25: FIH Pro League (Women) - India vs Belgium - Antwerp, Belgium

May 25: FIH Pro League (Men) - India vs Belgium - Antwerp, Belgium

May 26: FIH Pro League (Women) - India vs Argentina - Antwerp, Belgium

May 26: FIH Pro League (Men) - India vs Argentina - Antwerp, Belgium

SHOOTING

May 1-12: ISSF World Cup Rifle / Pistol / Shotgun - Baku, Azerbaijan

May 10-19: National selection trials for Olympics (Phase 3 & 4) - Bhopal

May 31-June 8: ISSF World Cup Rifle / Pistol - Munich, Germany

SQUASH

May 9-18: PSA World Championships - Cairo, Egypt

May 22-26: Manchester Open

TABLE TENNIS

May 1-11: Saudi Smash - Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

May 20-26: WTT Contender - Rio de Janeiro

May 21-26: WTT Contender - Taiyuan, China

May 27-June 2: WTT Contender - Mendoza, Argentina

May 30-June 3: WTT Champions - Chongqing, China

WRESTLING

May 9-12: World Olympic Games Qualifier - Istanbul