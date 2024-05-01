Olympics
Sports Calendar May 2024: Archers, shuttlers, shooters, athletes ready to rock
The month of May will see Neeraj Chopra commencing his Diamond League title defence in Doha as archers, shooters and wrestlers among others compete.
The month of May 2024 will be packed with several events, with the Paris Olympics just less than a three-month from the curtain raiser.
The Indian archers, after an impressive show in Stage 1 of the Archery World Cup in Shanghai, will look to put up another strong show at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Yecheon, South Korea.
Similarly, Indian athletes, including Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra, will be in action at the Doha Diamond League, scheduled for May 10. While four Diamond League meetings have been scheduled in May, on the domestic front, India will also embrace the Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar.
In Badminton, the Indian men's and women's teams' campaigns in Thomas Cup and Uber Cup continue.
In the meantime, the men's and women's hockey teams will resume their FIH Pro League camp in Europe.
In ISL, the final between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City will be played in Kolkata on May 4.
Wrestlers, shooters, squash players and women's cricketers will also be in action.
Full schedule for May 2024
ARCHERY
May 21-26: Archery World Cup Stage 2 - Yecheon
ATHLETICS
May 10: Doha Diamond League
May 12-15: 27th National Federation Cup - Bhubaneswar
May 19: Rabat/Marrakech Diamond League
May 25: Eugene Diamond League
May 30: Indian Grand Prix 2 - Chennai
May 30: Oslo Diamond League
BADMINTON
Til May 5: Thomas and Uber Cup Finals - Chengdu, China
May 14-19: Thailand Open (BWF World Tour Super 500) - Bangkok
May 21-26: Malaysia Masters (BWF World Tour Super 500) - Kuala Lumpur
May 28- June 2: Singapore Open (BWF World Tour Super 750)
BOXING
Till May 10: Under-22 and Youth Asian Championships - Astana, Kazakhstan
May 23-June 3: Paris Olympics Qualifier - Bangkok, Thailand
WOMEN'S CRICKET
May 2: Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 3rd T20I - Sylhet, Bangladesh
May 6: Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 4th T20I - Sylhet, Bangladesh
May 9: Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 5th T20I - Sylhet, Bangladesh
FOOTBALL
ISL
May 4: Final - Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC - Kolkata
GOLF
May 9-12: PGA Wells Fargo Championship
May 16-19: PGA Championship
May 30-June 2: U.S. Women’s Open
GYMNASTICS
May 16-19: Men’s Senior Asian Championships - Tashkent, Uzbekistan
May 24-26: Women’s Senior Asian Championships - Tashkent, Uzbekistan
HOCKEY
May 22: FIH Pro League (Women) - India vs Argentina - Antwerp, Belgium
May 22: FIH Pro League (Men) - India vs Argentina - Antwerp, Belgium
May 23: FIH Pro League (Women) - India vs Belgium - Antwerp, Belgium
May 24: FIH Pro League (Men) - India vs Belgium - Antwerp, Belgium
May 25: FIH Pro League (Women) - India vs Belgium - Antwerp, Belgium
May 25: FIH Pro League (Men) - India vs Belgium - Antwerp, Belgium
May 26: FIH Pro League (Women) - India vs Argentina - Antwerp, Belgium
May 26: FIH Pro League (Men) - India vs Argentina - Antwerp, Belgium
SHOOTING
May 1-12: ISSF World Cup Rifle / Pistol / Shotgun - Baku, Azerbaijan
May 10-19: National selection trials for Olympics (Phase 3 & 4) - Bhopal
May 31-June 8: ISSF World Cup Rifle / Pistol - Munich, Germany
SQUASH
May 9-18: PSA World Championships - Cairo, Egypt
May 22-26: Manchester Open
TABLE TENNIS
May 1-11: Saudi Smash - Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
May 20-26: WTT Contender - Rio de Janeiro
May 21-26: WTT Contender - Taiyuan, China
May 27-June 2: WTT Contender - Mendoza, Argentina
May 30-June 3: WTT Champions - Chongqing, China
WRESTLING
May 9-12: World Olympic Games Qualifier - Istanbul