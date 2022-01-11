US speedskater gives up her Beijing Olympics spot for best friend

American speedskaters Brittany Bowe and Erin Jackson are truly best friends and they have proved it at the recent U.S Olympics speedskating trials.

Bowe, 33, won three events at the Olympics trials in Milwaukee, but ceded her Olympic spot in one of them to ensure top-ranked female 500m skater in the world and best friend, Jackson, will be able to join the team for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Unfortunately, during the trials the 29-year-old Jackson slipped in her race and finished at third place, costing her a spot in the Games. However, her childhood best friend Bowe made sure that Jackson qualifies.

In an interview with NBC Sports, Bowe said, "Erin earned her right to be on this 500-meter team. She's ranked No. 1 in the world. No one is more deserving than her to get an opportunity to bring Team USA home a medal. After that unfortunate slip I knew in my mind before that night was even over that if it had to come down to a decision of mine, she could have my place. In my heart, there was never a question."

Erin Jackson hugging Brittany Bowe and celebrating with their other teammates (Source: Fox news)

Jackson thanked her best friend in an Instagram post with a caption, "Definitely not the way I imagined qualifying for my second Olympic team... but I guess I had to one-up my story from the 2018 Trials. I'm incredibly grateful and humbled by the kindness of @BrittanyBowe in helping me to secure a chance at reaching my goals in #Beijing2022. She's an amazing friend, teammate, and mentor and this is an act I'll never forget. You can bet I'll be the loudest voice in the oval cheering for her in the 1000 and 1500 next month."

Ceding the spot hasn't cost Bowe to lose her spot at the Games. She will be competing in the 1000m and 1500m speedskating events at the Olympics.

