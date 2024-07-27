South Korea mistakenly introduced as North Korea at Olympic opening ceremony

During the Paris Olympic opening ceremony at the Seine River on Friday, the local organising committee goofed up the delegations of South Korea and North Korea, sparking a major controversy.

This error prompted an apology from the French organisers of the 33rd Olympics.

As the South Korean contingent made their way down the River Seine during the Athletes' Parade, the announcers in both French and English introduced them as the "Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the official name for North Korea, creating a ruckus.

Incidentally, the announcers took the name of 'South Korea' when the North Korean delegation made their appearance.

There must not be any space for such silly mistakes in the Grand Olympics Event.



The Flag is hoisted upside down in opening ceremony? 🙄



Shockingly, South Korea team is introduced as North Korean? 🫤#Olympics2024Paris

The two Korean peninsula countries, divided since the end of the Second World War, continue to share strained relations, making the goof-up particularly sensitive.

Despite the correct subtitle being displayed on the television broadcast, the verbal misidentification caused significant embarrassment to France.

In response, the South Korean sports ministry announced plans to file a strong complaint with the French government. France's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed regret over the mishap.

Jang Mi-ran, South Korea's vice sports minister and a 2008 Olympic weightlifting champion, has requested a meeting with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach to address the issue.

The IOC also issued an apology on its official Korean-language X account, expressing deep regret for the mistake.

South Korea, officially known as the Republic of Korea, sent 143 athletes across 21 sports for this year's Olympics. North Korea, participating in the games for the first time since 2016, sent a delegation of 16 athletes.