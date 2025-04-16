Olympics
Which venues will host cricket, badminton, and others at 2028 LA Olympics?
The International Olympic Committee announced venues for the 2028 LA Olympics on Wednesday.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the venues or sporting arenas for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games on Wednesday.
Cricket, which marks a return to the Olympic fold after 128 years with the T20 format, will be played in South Carolina's city of Pomona. The sport will be played at Fairgrounds – a temporary, purpose-built structure for the Games.
Elsewhere, Squash – which is making its Olympic debut – will be played at the famous Universal Studios Lot in Los Angeles. It is one of Hollywood's most iconic and recognisable backdrops in movies like To Kill a Mockingbird.
The 2028 will essentially be held across eight different cities – Los Angeles (the main host city), Carson, Long Beach, Anaheim, Arcadia, Pomona, San Clemente, and South El Monte.
Here are the list of sports, their venues and hosts city for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics:
Los Angeles
3x3 Basketball in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area
BMX Freestyle, BMX Racing in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area
Skateboarding Park and Skateboarding Street in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area
Baseball in Dodger Stadium in Downtown Los Angeles
Boxing in the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles (preliminaries), Arena in Downtown Los Angeles (finals)
Cycling Road in Venice Beach (starting point)
Marathon in Venice Beach (starting point)
Modern Pentathlon in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area
Rhythmic Gymnastics in the USC Sports Center
Badminton in the USC Sports Center
Squash at the Universal Studios Lot
Triathlon in Venice Beach
Fencing in the Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles
Golf at The Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles
Judo in the Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles
Table Tennis in the Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles
Taekwondo in the Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles
Weightlifting in the Theater in Downtown Los Angeles
Wrestling in the Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles
Carson
Archery in the Stadium in Carson
Rugby Sevens in the Stadium in Carson
Cycling - Track in the Velodrome in Carson
Hockey at the Fields in Carson
Tennis in the Tennis Center in Carson
Long Beach
Beach Volleyball at Alamitos Beach
Coastal Rowing at the Waterfront in Long Beach
Open Water Swimming at the Waterfront in Long Beach
Target Shooting in the Convention Center in Long Beach
Sport Climbing at the Convention Center Lot in Long Beach
Canoe – Sprint in the Marine Stadium in Long Beach
Handball in the Arena in Long Beach
Marathon Swimming at the Waterfront in Long Beach
Rowing in the Marine Stadium in Long Beach
Sailing in the Belmont Shore in Long Beach
Water Polo in the Convention Center Lot in Long Beach, CA
Anaheim
Volleyball in the Arena in Anaheim
Arcadia
Equestrian at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia
Pomona
Cricket (T20) at the Fairgrounds in Pomona
San Clemente
Surfing at Trestles Beach
South El Monte
Shotgun Shooting at the Shotgun Center in South El Monte