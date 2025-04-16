Which venues will host cricket, badminton, and others at 2028 LA Olympics?

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the venues or sporting arenas for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games on Wednesday.

Cricket, which marks a return to the Olympic fold after 128 years with the T20 format, will be played in South Carolina's city of Pomona. The sport will be played at Fairgrounds – a temporary, purpose-built structure for the Games.

Elsewhere, Squash – which is making its Olympic debut – will be played at the famous Universal Studios Lot in Los Angeles. It is one of Hollywood's most iconic and recognisable backdrops in movies like To Kill a Mockingbird.

The 2028 will essentially be held across eight different cities – Los Angeles (the main host city), Carson, Long Beach, Anaheim, Arcadia, Pomona, San Clemente, and South El Monte.

Here are the list of sports, their venues and hosts city for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics:

Los Angeles

3x3 Basketball in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area

BMX Freestyle, BMX Racing in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area

Skateboarding Park and Skateboarding Street in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area

Baseball in Dodger Stadium in Downtown Los Angeles

Boxing in the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles (preliminaries), Arena in Downtown Los Angeles (finals)

Cycling Road in Venice Beach (starting point)

Marathon in Venice Beach (starting point)

Modern Pentathlon in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area

Rhythmic Gymnastics in the USC Sports Center

Badminton in the USC Sports Center

Squash at the Universal Studios Lot

Triathlon in Venice Beach

Fencing in the Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles

Golf at The Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles

Judo in the Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles

Table Tennis in the Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles

Taekwondo in the Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles

Weightlifting in the Theater in Downtown Los Angeles

Wrestling in the Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles

Carson

Archery in the Stadium in Carson

Rugby Sevens in the Stadium in Carson

Cycling - Track in the Velodrome in Carson

Hockey at the Fields in Carson

Tennis in the Tennis Center in Carson

Long Beach

Beach Volleyball at Alamitos Beach

Coastal Rowing at the Waterfront in Long Beach

Open Water Swimming at the Waterfront in Long Beach

Target Shooting in the Convention Center in Long Beach

Sport Climbing at the Convention Center Lot in Long Beach

Canoe – Sprint in the Marine Stadium in Long Beach

Handball in the Arena in Long Beach

Marathon Swimming at the Waterfront in Long Beach

Rowing in the Marine Stadium in Long Beach

Sailing in the Belmont Shore in Long Beach

Water Polo in the Convention Center Lot in Long Beach, CA

Anaheim

Volleyball in the Arena in Anaheim

Arcadia

Equestrian at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia

Pomona

Cricket (T20) at the Fairgrounds in Pomona

San Clemente

Surfing at Trestles Beach

South El Monte

Shotgun Shooting at the Shotgun Center in South El Monte