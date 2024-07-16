Paris 2024: Events that capture Global attention at the Olympics

Olympics is set to captivate the world once again. Over 10,000 athletes are gearing up for 329 events across 32 sports spanning 17 days from July 24th, generating palpable excitement among fans.

Event popularity hinges on factors like internet buzz, television ratings, ticket sales, and media coverage.

The number of federations for a sport often mirrors its global appeal. Simple rules also draw viewers, exemplified by Tokyo 2020's post-pandemic shift to expanded streaming, boosting viewership by 75%.

Historically, Olympics have showcased generational rivalries, and this year is no exception. The Bridge invites you to delve into the most anticipated events that promise to captivate global audiences.

Athletics- 100m, 200m, Relays

The heart-pounding sprint events always command the highest viewership at every Olympic Games. All eyes were fixed on the tracks when Usain Bolt shattered records.

With Sha’Carri Richardson poised to challenge Jamaican dominance in the women's 100m, and Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman gearing up for an epic showdown, the sprint events promise to be the highlight of this year's Olympics.

Noah Lyles at the Tokyo Olympics (Photo credits: Andrew Nelles)

Freestyle Swimming events



Swimming has firmly established itself as a cornerstone of the Olympic Games. More than just a competition, the pool becomes a stage where athletes create unforgettable moments and redefine human performance.

No discussion of swimming events is complete without mentioning the legendary Michael Phelps. Known as ‘The Flying Fish,’ he remains the most decorated athlete in Olympic history, boasting an impressive 28 medals, 23 of which are gold. Swimming events capture global attention with intense rivalries and thrilling finishes year after year. Katie Ledecky aims to become the most decorated female swimmer of all time, while Caeleb Dressel sets his sights on breaking more records.

Ledecky at the Tokyo Olympics (Photo Credits: Reuters)

Gymnastics



A cornerstone of the Olympic Games since its inception, gymnastics has captivated audiences for generations. Nadia Comaneci's flawless performance, scoring the first-ever perfect 10, remains an iconic moment that redefined perfection. As the gymnastics world eagerly awaits the next chapter, all eyes will be on multiple-time Laureus Award winner and Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, whose dominance has reshaped the sport.

Basketball

This year, basketball will feature two variants: 5x5 and 3x3. The 5x5 tournament boasts a star-studded lineup, with NBA legends LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant representing the USA, Nikola Jokic playing for Serbia, and the highly anticipated debut of Victor Wembanyama for host nation France. With basketball gaining prominence globally, particularly in India, where 25% of the USA and one-third of China's population are avid followers, the sport has become a global phenomenon.

Beach Volleyball

Introduced to the Olympic schedule in 1996, beach volleyball has grown in prominence with each event. Set against the backdrop of the iconic Eiffel Tower at the Paris Olympics, the competition promises a captivating blend of athleticism and artistry, redefining the beach volleyball experience.

Football

Football, a global sporting giant, faces challenges as an Olympic spectacle due to age restrictions limiting male players to 23 years. This often results in less experienced squads compared to events like the UEFA Euros and Copa America. In contrast, the women's tournament, free from such restrictions, showcases a higher caliber of competition, making it a more compelling and popular event.

Beyond these popular sports, India's focus will be on badminton and hockey, where the nation has a strong history of success and potential for multiple medal wins. Additionally, the country awaits Neeraj Chopra's defense of his javelin throw title, expected to be one of the Games' most anticipated events.