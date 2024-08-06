Afghan Sprinter Kimia Yousofi inspires with message of defiance against Taliban

Afghan sprinter Kimia Yousofi, who took part in her third Olympics, may not have won the gold but her presence during the 100m preliminaries sent a strong message to the whole world, especially the Taliban who are controlling Afghanistan illicitly.

Kimia who finished her race in 13.42s, took her bib off and showed it to the world on a handwritten note, "Education. Sport. Our right".

Taliban took over Afghanistan just after the completion of the Tokyo Olympics and since then a flurry of regressive rules and laws have been passed against women.

The country's women have been barred from attending higher secondary education, strolling in public parks, and playing sport.

Talking to the media after her race Kimia enlightened the world about the horrific situation in Afghanistan, "I am fighting for a land where the terrorists came. If they enter your house, you say, 'OK, get out, this is my house.' What should I feel? They took my land," she said.

Afghan's sole women's track athlete, Kimia Yousofi, sends a powerful message on women’s rights to the ruling Taliban after her #ParisOlympics 100m heat. 🇦🇫



"Education. Sports. Our Rights."

...written in the colors of the Afghan flag. ✊



📸: Alina Smutko/@Reuters pic.twitter.com/fkHqHPSW6U — Dave Devine (@PDX_devine) August 5, 2024

"No one in Afghanistan recognizes them as the government. No one. They cannot talk. I can talk."



Despite the oppressive environment, Kimia Yousofi, a 28-year-old Afghan woman, participated in the Paris Olympics as her country's sole female track and athlete, with two other female cyclists.

She is part of a six-person team representing Afghanistan, consisting of three men and three women, intended to symbolize gender equality.

The International Olympic Committee has banned Taliban officials from attending the Games, and the leaders of Afghanistan's Olympic committee recognized by the IOC are currently in exile.

Born to Afghan refugees in Iran during the Taliban's prior rule, Yousofi returned to her home country to participate in the 2016 Rio Olympics and was the flag bearer for Afghanistan in the 2021 Tokyo Games.

She relocated to Australia in 2022 in exile. In Australia, she joined hands with coach John Quinn, to train for the Paris Olympics, who admires her courage and considers her an inspiration to people worldwide.