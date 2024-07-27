Olympics 2024: Games Village faces food shortage, athletes allege raw meats being served

Athletes at the Paris Olympics have been struggling with an unexpected obstacle as local media reported severe food shortages and raw meat being served to the athletes at the Games Village.

French newspaper L’Équipe and BBC reported on insufficient food supplies at the Village, including the rationing of eggs at breakfast and a lack of grilled meats.

The task of feeding 15,000 athletes from 208 nations at the Games Village, along with their support teams, officials, and volunteers, is monumental.

The Paris 2024's catering service, managed by Sodexo Live, has been tasked with serving over 13 million meals. Despite providing six main dining areas offering a variety of international cuisines, the high demand has outstripped supply.

Sodexo Live has acknowledged the intense demand and is working to increase food volumes. Carrefour, responsible for supplying fresh produce, has been asked to elevate quantities to meet the increased demand.



Nonetheless, the specific dietary requirements of high-performance athletes have led to a supply-demand mismatch, with many competitors, according to reports, expressing dissatisfaction with portion sizes and the lack of high-protein options.

Andy Anson, chief executive of the British Olympic Association, highlighted issues such as raw meat being served and inadequate food quality. These concerns have prompted organizers to ramp up efforts to address the shortages.

Approximately 40,000 meals are prepared daily in the Games Village, which has a dining facility seating up to 3,300 people at a time. Despite meticulous planning, the high volume and specific needs of athletes have created significant challenges.

The Paris Olympics have imposed a strict quality charter for food, aiming to halve the carbon footprint of meals compared to the London 2012 Games.

This includes sourcing all meat, milk, and eggs from France and ensuring a third of the food is plant-based.