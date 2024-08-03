Bg

Gold 0
silver 0
Bronze 3
Olympic Games Paris 2024 Day 8 LIVE: Manu Bhaker eyes third medal- Updates, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the eighth day of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker
Manu Bhaker

By

Pritish Raj

Updated: 3 Aug 2024 4:30 AM GMT

Olympic Games Paris 2024 LIVE: Indian shooter Manu Bhaker will target a historic third medal in the final of the 25m pistol on the eighth day of the Olympics.

Apart from Manu, Archers Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur will be in action in their respective knockout matches.

Stay tuned for updates.

