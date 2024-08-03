Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Olympics
Olympic Games Paris 2024 Day 8 LIVE: Manu Bhaker eyes third medal- Updates, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the eighth day of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
Olympic Games Paris 2024 LIVE: Indian shooter Manu Bhaker will target a historic third medal in the final of the 25m pistol on the eighth day of the Olympics.
Apart from Manu, Archers Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur will be in action in their respective knockout matches.
Stay tuned for updates.
