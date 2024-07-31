Olympics 2024: Weather, an athlete's new enemy in Paris

After a rain soaked Paris Olympics opening ceremony, weather across the city has been extreme, with temperatures soaring in the mid 30s.

With extreme heat in the South of France, particularly in Marseille where the sailing and football events are taking place, athletes have started to wear ice vests to withstand the heat.

The Olympics Village was initially supposed to be an air conditioning free area, in a bid to make the Paris Olympics more climate friendly but the heat has necessitated the officials to bring in thousands of air conditioning units.

The stadium announcer at the archery had mentioned that there's a heat wave on and asked the spectators to ensure they are well hydrated.



Imagine how hard it must be to aim at a pea-sized bulls-eye! 🎯



LIVE: https://t.co/HwqPYvVA0z#Paris2024 | #Olympics pic.twitter.com/lEmJdzIXR6 — Shyam Vasudevan (@JesuisShyam) July 30, 2024

On top of this, amidst the heat, storm warnings have also been issued in the city of Paris with thunderstorms and heavy rains expected in and around the city.



The average temperature in the capital city has risen by 3.1C (5.6F) compared to the average temperature in 1924, according to a climate report by climate scientists and heat physiologists at the University of Portsmouth, UK.

Multiple events have had extended breaks in between or have been altogether postponed due to the heat.

Tennis players have been given extended breaks between sets to ensure they get more rest from the heat. Meanwhile, equestrian riders have also modified their warmup routines and have reduced it to 30 minutes, as opposed to the 45 minutes or more previously.

The heat aside, heavy rains have depleted the water quality, which could get worse with the coming storms.

The men's triathlon had been due to take place on Tuesday but was postponed after tests revealed the water quality was not clean enough for the swimming leg to take place.