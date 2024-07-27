Olympics 2024: Pride, awe and excitement aplenty as India's best grace the Olympics

The scenes at the Seine River in Paris were a sight to behold as over 10,500 athletes prepared themselves for what is being called a ‘sporting spectacle’, the Olympic Games 2024.

With the Indian contingent decked up—quite literally, in custom-made Tarun Tahiliani outfits, the nation sets its eyes on them as they aim to make this the most successful Games for India.

“It is a great honor, not just for myself, but my family, the people who know me, my well-wishers, especially for the table tennis fraternity across the globe. It’s quite a moment, and it is also a great recognition from the Indian Olympic Association to have chosen me,” said Sharath Kamal, who was named India’s flagbearer along with PV Sindhu, in an interview with Jio Cinema.

“I visualized this moment for a really long time, and here we are with a lot of excitement and anxiety at the same time,” he added.

PV Sindhu shared her sentiments, and said, “It is a very proud moment, not only for me but for the entire Indian contingent. Representing my country and holding the flag with my co-flagbearer is an incredible honor.”

Giving her best wishes to Sharath, Sindhu added, “I want him to do well and I want him to enjoy; that is the most important thing because of his journey, he has come so far.”

An experience of a lifetime

As the athletes prepared to sail, the atmosphere was filled with anticipation and pride.

For the first time, an Olympic Opening Ceremony was set against the backdrop of one of France's most iconic landmarks, the Seine River, rather than a stadium.

This unique setting added an extra layer of excitement for athletes and spectators alike.

Indian archer Deepika Kumari, preparing for her fourth Olympic appearance, shared her enthusiasm, and said, “This is the first opening ceremony that I will be attending, and I am very excited. I have always watched it on TV, and finally, I will get to witness it live.”

The innovative choice of the Seine as the venue was not only a celebration of sport but also of culture and identity, intertwining the rich history of Paris with the global spirit of the Olympics.

Prakash Padukone, the legendary Indian badminton player, expressed his curiosity, “First time at the Olympics, first time at the boat, first time at the ceremony, looking forward,” he said.

He continued with a sense of surprise, “I thought the opening ceremony might be in the stadium where it usually is, I didn’t know it was on a boat.”

The ceremony also served as a rare opportunity for athletes to come together. Anjun Moudgil, reflecting on this camaraderie, said, “During the games, it becomes impossible for us to meet our fellow Indian athletes, so I am very happy that we are here, meeting the entire contingent. We feel proud when we see our flagbearers and everyone giving their best to represent India.”

A global event

The Olympic Games are a unique spectacle that captures the hearts of millions worldwide.

"The Olympic games have a different beauty of itself. When those five rings merge, it is a colorful event in itself," said Deepika, expressing the enchantment these games hold.

Deepika, meanwhile, is lapping up the games village experience.

"Living in the Olympic village, with the best athletes from all over the world, it gives a lot of positive vibes, which is both pleasant to live and watch,” Deepika added.



Anjum Moudgil, reflecting on the global nature of the event, remarked, “The Olympic Games are a global affair, where top athletes from all over the world unite for one common goal, an Olympic medal.”

“I think the Olympics is all about coming together and representing your country," Anjum said. "I feel blessed that some of our shooters have gotten the opportunity to witness this opening ceremony.”

Sumit Nagal, who is making waves in the world of Tennis recently, recognized the support he has been receiving.

“Having the whole country behind you, watching you, you get so many messages and calls from family, people from different sports.” A sense of pride oozed from his statements.

“There is some sort of population, who just loves the Olympics,” Sumit added. “When everyone gets involved, it’s a feeling every athlete looks forward to.”

A week to look forward to

As the Olympic Games approached, seasoned archer Deepika Kumari expressed her optimism about her medal prospects.

"We will try to perform to the best of our capabilities. Our ranking round went very well; I hope we bring in a good result," she said, reflecting her determination and confidence.

Addressing the medal drought that our shooting contingent has faced in the previous Olympic games, ace shooter Anjum Moudgil acknowledged their hard work.

"The Indian shooters have worked very hard," she said.

Moudgil was hopeful about the young team's potential, adding, "This time, with this young team, and everyone doing so well, we will surely be giving our best, hopefully removing the drought from Indian shooting by finally winning the medal."

Tennis player Sumit Nagal, anticipating his Olympic match, described the unique atmosphere.

"Playing the Olympics is probably the most unique feeling every athlete goes through. I am going to be playing my match on Sunday, against a French guy, and I think it is going to be a hell of a match and it's going to be very, very loud," Nagal said with enthusiasm.

Reflecting on his approach amid a successful season, Nagal emphasized the importance of focus. "I love playing one match at a time. To put pressure, I mean there is already enough pressure, especially when the Olympics is on, so I am just going to go out there, take set by set, game by game, point by point," he explained.

As the boats sailed along the Seine, carrying athletes from around the world, the spirit of unity and competition set the stage for another memorable Olympic Games.