Olympics 2024: The best moments from the opening ceremony

The showers in Paris weren't going to deter the pomp and spendour of the Opening Ceremony at Paris on Friday night.

The River Seine lit up with extravagant colour and a variety of performances that typified French culture.

Divided into twelve chapters, the ceremony showcased the vast history, culture and inclusivity of the country.

According to the ceremony's artistic director Thomas Jolly, the ceremony was meant to 'evoke French history, culture, gastronomy, and spirit. They (images) intertwine and provide a wonderful nod to all those who love Paris.'

'Enchanté'

The first chapter 'enchanté' translated to delighted to meet you, kicked off the proceedings.

Greece led the way at the beginning of the opening ceremony as they're the founding nation of the modern Olympic games, and the Refugee Olympic Team followed them.







Known for her versatility and re-inventing entertainment, Lady Gaga sang the French classic Mon truc en plumes by Zizi Jeanmaire, standing on a grand staircase inspired by the Grand Palais.

…Gaga oh la la!



“Synchronicity”

In Chapter two of the OC, Synchronicité, or “Synchronicity”, a tableau highlighted the Olympic Games in Paris and the contributions of the people who have made these Games possible: the craftsmen and craftswomen, builders, and the public of Paris.

“Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité”

Chapters three, four, and five carried the three pillars of the French Republic's motto, “Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité”.

Meanwhile, the Olympic flame was carried by a mysterious person, who looked like an Assassin's Creed character and was seen doing parkour moves around the city to reach the Eiffel Tower.





The Indian Contingent

Led by Sharath Kamal and PV Sindhu, the Indian contingent was seen with a traditional attire designed by Tarun Tahilani.









Sororité

Jumping onto Chapter 6 of the OC, brings out the sisterhood, Sororité. The tableau celebrated French women and ten statues emerged from the banks of the River Seine.



💛 A tribute to 10 golden heroines of French history.



Sportsmanship

Chapter 7: Sportsmanship, connected the history of France to contemporary sports.



On five floating platforms moored in the middle of the Seine, between the Invalides and Pont de l'Alma, nearly 40 performers brought out famous personalities from French history to life.

The platforms were a tribute to some of the urban sports that have been picked for the Olympics at Paris, including breaking and surfing.

Breaking and baroque, a perfect match! 🤩



Festivity

Chapter 8, Festivity, saw many delegations enter, including the hosts France, the 2028 hosts USA and 2032 hosts Australia.

While the delegations entered, a DJ set and a ramp walk on the Debilly Footbridge displayed the city's love for fashion.

French DJ-producer Barbara Butch spun a set, while young French designers got to showcase their work on the bridge.

The world is a stage, and Paris is a catwalk. 💅



France, the USA, and Australia, the last 3 delegations entered the frame to bring up the rear.





Obscurité

Chapter Nine, Obscurité – Darkness, reminded us of the fragility of our planet with the ground under the dancers 'crumbling' to reveal the troubles facing humanity, before heading into another mainstay of Olympic Games Opening Ceremonies from the past - a rendition of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s timeless classic, Imagine, performed by Sofian Pamart and Juliette Armanet.

🌏🤍And the world will live as one.



Solidarity

A Gendarmerie ( part of the French military) officer on a metal horse, wearing a cape with the Olympic rings, rode along the parade route down the Seine for Chapter 10: Solidarity.







Solemnity

In Chapter 11, Solemnity, the Olympic Laurel Award was presented to Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and a big supporter of the Refugee Olympic Team.

An amazing moment at the #Paris2024 Olympic Games #OpeningCeremony.



“I declare the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad open”

Thomas Bach, President of the IOC and an Olympic champion himself said that Paris was the best place to share the magic of the games.

"What better place than Paris to share the magic of this Olympic Games with the whole world?"

"We owe everything to Pierre de Coubertin, our founder, who was born in Paris. It was in Paris, the City of Light, that he conceived the modern Olympics. "Paris, the City of Love."

President Bach also remembered the words from the song Imagine, "We in the Olympic world may be considered dreamers by some. However, we are not alone."



And then he asked Emmanuel Macron, the President of the French Republic, to inaugurate the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, following which President Macron declared the games open.

Éternité

In 12th and final chapter: Éternité, Eternity, the mysterious man passed the torch to Zinedine Zidane, a legendary French, who further passed the torch to another G.O.A.T, 14-time French Open Champion Rafael Nadal.

Nadal, along with Serena Williams, Carl Lewis, and Nadia Comaneci got on a boat and sailed through the Seine to reach the cauldron.

Further, the torch was passed onto 18 different Olympians and Paralympians, and eventually the cauldron was lit up Teddy Riner and Marie-José Pérec.

The Cauldron is located in the Jardin des Tuileries, and aligned with the Louvre, Place de la Concorde, the Champs-Élysées, and the Arc de Triomphe.

The flame ring was seven meters in diameter. Additionally, a thirty-meter-high hot air balloon was tied to it giving a tribute to the 1783 Tuileries balloon trip, which was the first of its kind, powered by hydrogen.

The Paris 2024 Olympic cauldron is lit!



The XXXIII Olympiad has now officially begun and will start with some Badminton action from the Indian contingent on the 27th of July.

