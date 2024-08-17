Why the Olympic blame game every four years isn't helping India

Every four years, just as the Olympic Games conclude, a familiar narrative grips India—a nation with over a billion people that once again failed to shine adequately on the global stage.

At the 2024 Olympic Games at Paris, India finished 71st with just six medals - one silver and five bronze medals.

The dissection has duly begun and the blame-games have commenced.

But this cycle of frustration and finger-pointing has done little to change the reality of India’s underperformance at the Olympics.

If anything, it has become a ritual that only distracts administrators from addressing the real issues plaguing Indian sports.



The weight of expectations

Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold medal in the men’s javelin throw at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics sent a wave of euphoria across India.

For a moment, it felt as if the country had finally arrived on the Olympic stage.

Yet, this also highlights a deeper issue: the disproportionate weight of expectations placed on very few athletes.

Medals won per a million population (Photo credit: El Pais)

Out of a contingent of 110 athletes, Chopra was one of the few true gold medal hopefuls.



While his silver medal at Paris was celebrated, it also underscored the limited scope of India’s Olympic ambitions.

Why, in a country of over a billion people, are the hopes of Olympic glory so heavily dependent on a handful of athletes?

An answer lies in the lack of a widespread sporting culture—a deficiency that goes far beyond the Olympics and touches every aspect of Indian sports.

Why so few athletes?

India’s Olympic contingent of 110 athletes is minuscule compared to the nation’s vast population.

The question isn’t just why so few athletes are sent, but why so few are truly competitive on the world stage.

To be precise India has only sent 0.1 athlete per million population to the Paris Olympics.

Australia with a 26 million population has sent a 460-member team to the Paris games. Why are India's numbers not improving?

Olympic athletes per 1 million population (Graph credits: CBS Sports)



The root of this issue is the lack of a robust sporting culture in India.



From a young age, Indian children are often discouraged from pursuing sports.



Physical education, commonly referred to as PT, is treated as a secondary subject in schools, a break between 'real' classes, rather than an integral part of a child’s development.

Even those with a passion for sports are frequently pressured to focus on academics, sidelining their athletic ambitions.

This mentality stifles the potential of millions of young Indians who might otherwise have pursued sports as a possible profession.

Success at major multisport events like the Olympics can indeed change perceptions, but the problem is deeply interconnected with broader societal attitudes.

Neeraj Chopra’s gold in Tokyo inspired countless young Indians, but inspiration alone isn’t enough.

Without systemic changes, these moments of glory will remain isolated.

State governments, for instance, often fail to support their best athletes.

There’s a glaring lack of infrastructure, financial backing, and even basic amenities for athletes training at the grassroots level.

The neglect doesn’t stop there; it extends to the very foundations of athletic development.

The role of nutrition and education

A critical yet often overlooked factor in India’s sporting struggles is the lack of knowledge about nutrition.

The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) provides a detailed snapshot of malnutrition and anemia across different demographics.

The survey shows that a significant proportion of young Indian children are affected by malnutrition: 35.5% are stunted, meaning they are shorter than expected for their age, indicating chronic undernutrition.

Additionally, 19.3% are wasted, which reflects acute malnutrition and shows that they are dangerously thin. Furthermore, 32.1% are underweight, suggesting a combination of stunting and wasting, while 3% are overweight, indicating an imbalance in nutrition.

For women aged 15-49 years, 18.7% are classified as malnourished, which is a concern for their health and well-being. The survey also highlights high rates of anemia across various groups.

In men aged 15-49 years, 25% are affected by anemia, but the rates are significantly higher among women in the same age group, at 57%.

Anaemia is also prevalent among adolescents, with 31.1% of boys (15-19 years) and 59.1% of girls affected.

Diet and proper nutrition are just as important as training, especially from a young age.

However, many young athletes, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds, grow up undernourished, severely limiting their potential.

Proper nutrition is not just about food security but about understanding what kinds of foods can enhance performance and overall health.

India’s challenge is not just about getting more children into sports but ensuring that those who do play sport are equipped with the right tools—be it knowledge, nutrition, or facilities— to succeed.

The state of state support and corruption

One of the most significant barriers to India’s athletic progress is the lack of support from state governments and the pervasive corruption within sports federations.

State-level support for athletes is often inconsistent, with some states providing ample resources while others neglect even their most promising talents.

The now retired Indian hockey player P R Sreejesh had after the Asian Games criticized the Kerala Government, pointing out that no one from the state had congratulated the team after their gold medal victory at the Asian Games.

P R Sreejesh, with a newly added bronze at the Paris Olympics, is now a two time Olympic medallist but his state is yet to announce any rewards for the athlete.

Congratulations to the Indian Men's Hockey Team on winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics! Your dedication and hard work have made the nation proud. A special salute to Kerala's very own @16Sreejesh for his stellar performance. You inspire us all! #Paris2024 #Olympics… pic.twitter.com/L0mPERA323 — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) August 8, 2024

This story of under-appreciation is not just limited to P R Sreejesh or Kerala.



This uneven landscape leaves many athletes without the necessary infrastructure, training facilities, or financial backing to compete at the highest levels.

Moreover, corruption within sports federations further exacerbates the problem.

Instead of focusing on the development of athletes, these organizations are often mired in bureaucratic inefficiency, politics, and financial mismanagement.

This corruption not only demoralizes athletes but also diverts crucial resources away from where they are most needed.

Addressing these issues are essential if India is to create an environment where athletes can thrive without having to fight against the very systems that are supposed to support them.

Moving beyond the blame game

The blame game every four years does nothing to address these systemic issues.

Instead of pointing fingers, India needs to focus on creating an environment where sports are valued from the grassroots to the elite level.

This includes revamping school curriculums to give physical education the importance it deserves, providing proper support and facilities for athletes at all levels, and educating parents and children alike about the importance of nutrition and physical fitness.

In the end, it’s not about why India underperforms at the Olympics; it’s about why India has failed to build a sporting culture that can sustain success.

Moving on from the blame game and focusing on real, systemic change is the only way to ensure that India’s Olympic glory doesn’t remain a once-in-a-lifetime event.

It’s time to break the cycle and build a foundation that will support not just Neeraj Chopra but a thousand others who could well be waiting in the wings and hoping for that elusive opportunity.