Cross-border friendship and a hug. Olympic moments that will stay with us

From redemptions to heartbreaks, this year's Paris Olympics delivered a whirlwind of emotions for Indian fans.

While the medals shone brightly, there were certain moments beyond the podium that left a lasting impact.

Here are just a few of those unforgettable moments.

1. Sportsmanship and a hug

How is it possible that India participates in an event and does not miss the medal by the barest of margins?

The Indian shooting contingent has had one of the best comebacks, securing three out of the six medals India won in the Paris Olympics 2024. However, this success did not come without its share of heartbreaks.

One such heartbreak was experienced by Arjun Babuta, who made his debut in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle event.

After a stellar performance that kept him in the top two for the majority of the event, a few unfortunate 9-pointers cost him dearly.

He ended up in the 4th position, narrowly missing out on a podium finish.

The loss was devastating for Babuta, who was visibly emotional and struggled to hold back tears. In a touching moment of sportsmanship, his teammate, Elavenil Valarivan, consoled him with a hug.

This is a Elavenil Valarivan appreciation post 🌟 ➡️ Pic 1: Consoling Arjun Babuta after he barely missed out on a medal yesterday (📸 @jon_selvaraj) ➡️ Pic 2: Posing with fans a few hours after missing out on a Final spot by a whisker (📸 @kapil857) ➡️ Pic 3: Cheering her… pic.twitter.com/qgJZRBdAfc — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 30, 2024

Valarivan herself had faced a similar disappointment just a day earlier.

She missed qualifying for the final of the Women’s 10m Air Rifle event by a mere 0.6 points, finishing 10th in the qualification round where the top eight advanced. It was undoubtedly a difficult moment for her as well.

Having experienced a similar pain, Valarivan’s gesture of support was a powerful reminder of the sportsmanship and resilience that define athletes.

2. Vanquishing the undefeated

'Undefeated in international matches,' '82-0,' 'Olympic Champion,' 'World champion'.

This was the reputation of Japan's star wrestler Yui Susaki, whom Vinesh Phogat had to face in the first round of the women's 50 kg freestyle event.

It was a momentous task, but also a perfect opportunity for Vinesh to prove why she is one of the best in the world, and she did just that.

From the very beginning, it was clear that this match would be a battle to watch out for.

Susaki, with her impeccable record, had the upper hand for most of the bout.

Vinesh, trailing by 2 points, faced immense pressure, but she kept her composure, waiting for the right moment.

In the final few seconds, Vinesh launched a calculated attack, managing to even the score to 2-2.

The Japanese wrestler quickly challenged the decision, but the review upheld Vinesh's move, granting her a lead of 3-2.

With this victory, Vinesh became the first wrestler to defeat Susaki internationally, marking the biggest win of her career.

𝐕𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐮𝐩𝐬𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 #𝐓𝐨𝐤𝐲𝐨𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐘𝐮𝐢 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐢 𝐨𝐟 𝐉𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐧 🤼‍♀️🇮🇳🌟💥Emotional moment for Vinesh Phogat to go down in weight category and get the biggest win in her career!!!#Wrestling #Paris2024 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/FY4aNyIkPD — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 6, 2024

However, what followed shook the entire nation.

After securing a medal and becoming the first female wrestler from India to qualify for an Olympic final, Vinesh was disqualified for being 100 grams over the stipulated weight of 50 kg.

Several appeals and protests were made but the final decision meant that Vinesh would have to return home without a medal.

It was a huge blow, especially considering all she had endured leading up to the Paris Olympics.

But Vinesh, being the strong woman that she is, did not leave us with nothing.

In a heartfelt three-page message after her disqualification, she taught us an important lesson, and said, "I can't predict what the future holds, but I am sure that I will keep fighting for what I believe in and for the right thing.'

3. Champions supporting champions

Ever since Manu Bhaker won the first bronze medal for India at the Paris Olympics, she had been emphasizing one thing over and over: "I wish India wins many more medals."

And true to her words, she supported her fellow athletes every step of the way.

One of the most historic moments of the Games came when the Indian hockey team claimed bronze to ensure back-to-back medals in the sport for the first time in 52 long years.

The sport that once captured the nation's heart but faded in popularity over the years, now appears revived.

In a thrilling match against Spain, India emerged victorious with a 2-1 win, igniting celebrations across the country.

Amidst the sea of joyous faces, one familiar face stood out, that of Manu Bhaker.

Shooter Manu Bhaker, along with her family, celebrating the Indian Men's Hockey Team's record 13th Olympic medal win. In a thrilling encounter, India beat Spain 2-1 to claim the Bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024@imabhimahajan @realmanubhaker @mansukhmandviya… pic.twitter.com/4MkWxuatXR — DD News (@DDNewslive) August 8, 2024

Manu, along with her parents, cheered for the hockey team as a true fan.

Her mother, overcome with emotion, shed a tear, proving Indian hockey still resonates in the hearts of its people.



This moment was more than just a medal; it was a revival of hope for a sport that once defined India on the global stage.

With the team achieving new heights both nationally and internationally, there is a renewed belief that Indian hockey is on its way back to reclaiming the glory it once held.

4. Mother's love

﻿﻿Becoming an Olympic athlete is tough. It demands relentless dedication, intense training sessions, and long periods away from home.

And along the way, families tend to make a lot of sacrifices, often putting their lives on hold to support their children's dreams. So, when these athletes finally achieve their goals and etch their names in history, it is a sight to behold.

One such story came from the Javelin Throw event which saw Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem become the champion with a gigantic throw of 92.97m, dethroning Neeraj who came second with his best effort of 89.45m.

When Neeraj's mother was asked about her son's silver winning performance, she said, "This silver is also like gold to me. The guy who came first, he is also my child. Everybody reaches there after doing a lot of work."

"I am happy with 🥈, the athlete who won gold is also like my son. Will cook Neeraj's favourite meal when he's back"



Neeraj Chopra's mother being the epitome of grace. We can see where Neeraj gets his humility from!#OlympicGames #Olympics #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/hbGu4pHWyE — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 8, 2024

Across the border, Arshad's mother echoed similar sentiments.

"They are not just friends but like brothers to each other. There's no rivalry between them, just a strong friendship. I also wish Neeraj continued success; he's like a son to us, and I hope he wins many medals."

🗨️"Neeraj is also like a son to me and worked really hard to get to the podium"



After a heartwarming message from Neeraj's mother Saroj Devi, Arshad Nadeem's Raziah Parveen sends love from across the border❤️



📽️: @indyurdu#Paris2024 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/HFcBN1jyNf — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 9, 2024

Despite achieving the unthinkable, these superhuman athletes remained humble, and therein lies a lesson for the rest.