Who were the masked figures at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 was a breathtaking event, marking a historic first as it unfolded along the iconic River Seine.

For the first time in Olympic history, the ceremony was held outside a traditional stadium setting, featuring 85 boats that carried nearly 7,000 athletes from 205 countries along a scenic 6-kilometer stretch of the Seine.

Two figures captured the world's imagination: a masked torchbearer and a caped rider. The masked torchbearer, shrouded in mystery, was seen sprinting across rooftops and leaping past monuments with incredible agility.

Clad in a black cloak and mask, their identity remained concealed throughout the ceremony. The torchbearer’s dramatic journey ended with a rendezvous with French football legend Zinedine Zidane, to whom they handed the Olympic torch before vanishing into the Parisian night.

The ceremony began with a powerful performance by global superstar Lady Gaga and included a heartfelt tribute to French culture, history, and sport.



The athletes' parade featured participants from 205 National Olympic Committees (NOCs), winding along the Seine and showcasing landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, Notre-Dame Cathedral, and the Grand Palais.

Among those who carried the Olympic torch were French sporting icons Teddy Riner and Marie-José Pérec, alongside Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal.

The ceremony reached a climactic moment as the cauldron, attached to a hot air balloon, ascended into the night sky with Celine Dion performing "L'Hymne à l'amour" from the Eiffel Tower balcony, adding a touch of magic to the evening.

A significant highlight was the appearance of a masked Amazon on a motorized horse. This caped rider, identified as Floriane Issert, a non-commissioned officer in the Gendarmerie Nationale, made a striking entrance as she galloped down the Seine carrying the Olympic flag.

As she passed under bridges, she unfurled dove wings, symbolizing peace and unity. The flag procession continued to the Place du Trocadéro, led by Issert and followed by a group of enthusiastic Games volunteers bearing national flags.