Mary Kom steps down as India's Chef De Mission for Paris Olympics 2024

Indian boxing icon MC Mary Kom has resigned from her position as the head of India's team for the Paris Olympics in 2024. She cited personal reasons for her decision in a letter addressed to the President of the Indian Olympic Association, PT Usha.

In her letter, Mary Kom expressed gratitude for being entrusted with the role of chef de mission for the Paris Olympics. However, due to personal circumstances, she felt compelled to step down from the prestigious position.

"I consider it an honour to serve my country in every way possible, and I was mentally prepared for it. However, I regret that I will not be able to uphold the prestigious responsibility and would like to resign, owing to personal reasons," she stated.

Mary Kom steps down as India’s chef de mission for #Paris2024 citing personal reasons. pic.twitter.com/crYUYNMWrY — Karishma Singh (@karishmasingh22) April 12, 2024

Mary Kom emphasized that it was difficult for her to retreat from a commitment but explained that she felt she had no other choice. Despite her resignation, she expressed her support for the Indian athletes participating in the Olympic Games and pledged to cheer them on with great expectations.



PT Usha, the President of the Indian Olympic Association, expressed sadness upon receiving Mary Kom's resignation letter. “I completely understand her request and respect her decision. I have also conveyed to her that she will always have my own support and that of IOA. I also request everyone to respect the legendary boxer’s privacy," she said.

“I shall make the appropriate consultations and soon make an announcement about the replacement for Mary Kom," the IOA President concluded.