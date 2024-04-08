Kashmir's Bilquis Mir makes history as first Indian Woman Jury member for Olympics

Bilquis Mir, known affectionately as the "Water Queen of Kashmir," has shattered yet another glass ceiling by becoming the first Indian woman to serve as a jury member in the upcoming Olympic Games. This announcement, confirmed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), underscores Mir's remarkable journey and contributions to water sports, particularly kayaking and canoeing.

Mir's passion for water sports traces back over three decades, originating from the picturesque Dal Lake in Srinagar, Kashmir. Her dedication and perseverance have earned her the title of "Aqua Woman," symbolizing her profound connection with the waters of the Kashmir Valley.

Kashmir's Water Queen Bilquis Mir scripts HISTORY✨🫡



Reflecting on her groundbreaking achievement, Mir expressed her joy, stating, "It's a dream come true, not just for me, but for the entire nation." She highlighted the honor of representing India on the global stage and recognized the abundant talent in Jammu and Kashmir, attributed to its stunning waterfront landscapes.



Prior to her appointment as a jury member for the Olympics, Mir represented India in canoeing and also served as a coach for the national women's team. Her role as the sole Indian woman jury member at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, further underscores her exceptional contributions to the sport.

Beyond her athletic prowess, Mir is renowned for her role as an inspiring instructor, nurturing the talents of numerous youths across Jammu and Kashmir and India. She envisions a future where many more individuals from the region follow in her footsteps, enriching the sporting heritage of the Union Territory.

Among her numerous accolades, Mir has received a state award from the Jammu and Kashmir government, cementing her status as a role model for aspiring athletes in the region.