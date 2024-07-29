The Summer Olympics and their mascots

The mascot is unique to each Olympic Games, a fictional character representing the cultural heritage of the place or region where the Olympics are taking place.

The Summer Olympic Games have had a mascot since the 1932 Olympics.

The 2024 Paris Olympics' mascot is the Olympic Phyrges, specifically referring to the Phyrgian cap.

The Phyrgian cap, red in color, symbolizes French liberation, and was a symbol of prominence during the French Revolution.

During the revolution, the French revolutionaries stormed the Bastille prison and were wearing red caps which has since become a symbol of liberty and the revolution.

The Bridge takes a look at the various mascots used in the Summer Olympic Games over the past two decades.

On vous présente la Phryge Olympique et la Phryge Paralympique !

Les mascottes de #Paris2024 ✨

Sportives, fêtardes… et françaises 🇫🇷



Here are the Olympic Phryge and the Paralympic Phryge!

The #Paris2024 mascots ✨

They are sporty, love to party... and are so French 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/plupKzQqNs — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) November 14, 2022

﻿Tokyo 2020: ﻿Miraitowa

﻿The world Miraitowa is derived from the Japanese words mirai, meaning future and towa meaning eternity.

Created by renowned Japanese character designer Ryo Taniguchi, Miraitowa symbolizes a future filled with eternal hope for people all over the world.

Miraitowa (Photo Credit: Olympics.com)

﻿Rio 2016: Vinicius



﻿As a tribute to Brazilian poet and lyricist Vinicius de Moraes, the name Vinicius was picked for Rio Olympics mascot.

The mascot was not one character, but a mix of different animals, symbolizing the diversity of the Brazilian people and culture and the country itself.

Vinicius, the mascot of the 2016 Rio Olympics. (Photo Credit: IOC)

﻿﻿﻿London 2012: Wenlock

﻿﻿The mascot of the London Olympics was named after the place Much Wenlock in Shropshire.

The town of Much Wenlock still runs the traditional Wenlock Olympian Games, which is often considered as the predecessor to the modern Olympic games.

Wenlock. (Photo Credit: Olympics.com)

﻿Beijing 2008: Beibei, Jingjing, Huanhuan, Yingying, Nini



﻿The collection of five names, all with repeating syllables, is a traditional Chinese way of showing affection towards children.

The mascots also represent the five natural elements and are color coded to match the colors of the Olympic rings.

Linking the five names without the repeating syllable translates to "Welcome to China."

Also, each of the mascots carry a wish, as was the tradition in ancient China to wish people good luck through symbols and signs.

The mascots of the Beijing Olympics. (Photo Credit: Olympics.com)

﻿Athens 2004: Phevos and Athena



The name Phevos is another name for the Greek God Apollo, the God of light and music. Athena is the Goddess of wisdom and is the protector of the city of Athens.

The presence of both of these mascots symbolize the Greek mythology of ancient Greece and the modern Olympics of the present day.

Phevos and Athena. (Photo Credit: Olympics.com)

﻿Sydney 2000: Syd, Olly and Millie



﻿Created by Matthew Hatton, Syd stands for Sydney, Olly for Olympics and Millie for the new millennium, symbolizing water, air and earth respectively.

The mascots take the shape of a duck-billed platypus, a kookaburra and an echidna or spiny anteater for Syd, Olly and Millie respectively.

Olly, Syd and Millie. (Photo Credit: Olympics.com)



