LA Olympics Schedule Revealed: Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Final set for July 24, 2028

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has released the much-anticipated comprehensive LA Olympics 2028 Competition Schedule on Wednesday.

India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra will be fighting for his third consecutive Olympic medal in the men's javelin final on July 24th at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Also, for the first time in the history of the Games, the athletics program will span throughout the duration of the Games, starting with Track & Field, then Racewalk, and concluding with Marathons.

First and Final Medal events

After more than two decades, since Sydney 2000, the first medal event of the Games will be the Triathlon. The first LA28 Olympic champions will be named in the Women’s Triathlon, taking place in the Venice Beach Zone on Day 1.

On the other hand, the final LA 2028 Olympic champions will be named on Day 16 in Swimming, just before the Olympic Closing Ceremony.

Meanwhile, day 15 is set to be the single most action-packed day of the LA28 Games, bringing together a remarkable culmination of athletic achievement and excitement for fans and athletes alike.

As one of the most memorable final weekends in Olympic medal history, named as "Super Saturday" will feature 26 finals sessions across 23 sports.

“With Olympic ticket registration opening in January of 2026, now is the time to start planning what events you want to attend, which sports are coming to your neighbourhood and the moments of history you don’t want to miss,” said LA28 Chief Executive Officer Reynold Hoover. “Athletes and fans from around the world now have what they need to plan an unforgettable Olympic experience.”

LA28 Schedule

Archery — July 21st to July 28th, 2028 — Carson Stadium

Athletics — July 15th to July 30th, 2028 — LA Memorial Coliseum (Track & Field) / Venice Beach Boardwalk (Marathon - Start)

Badminton — July 15th to July 24th, 2028— Galen Center

Boxing — July 15th to July 23rd, 2028 — Peacock Theatre (Preliminary Stages) / DTLA Arena (Final Stages)

Women's Cricket — July 12th to July 20th, 2028— Fairgrounds Cricket Stadium

Men's Cricket — July 22nd to July 29th, 2028 — Fairgrounds Cricket Stadium

Hockey — July 12th to July 29th, 2028 — Carson Field

Shooting — July 15th to July 25th, 2028 — Long Beach Target Shooting Hall (Rifle & Pistol) & Whittier Narrows Clay Shooting Center (Shotgun)

Wrestling — July 24th to July 30th, 2028 — LA Convention Center Hall 2