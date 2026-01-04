Olympics
Fact Check : Did India win eight medals at the 2024 Olympics as Jay Shah claimed?
Fact check of ICC Chairman Jay Shah’s statement claiming India won eight medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah recently stated, while flagging off the Run for Girl Child Half Marathon 2.0 in Surat, that “we won eight medals in the 2024 Olympics…” as he spoke about India’s sporting progress, future ambitions, including hosting the Olympics, and a target of 100 medals at the 2036 Olympic Games.
He also asserted that “at least 10 of those medals will come from Gujarat.”
But is the claim about India winning eight medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics accurate?
Verdict
The claim is incorrect.
India did not win eight medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. According to official Olympic records, India finished the Paris Games with a total of six medals, one silver and five bronze.
The six medals were won across shooting, athletics, hockey, and wrestling, with Neeraj Chopra securing silver in the men’s javelin throw, while the remaining medals were bronze finishes by Indian shooters, the men’s hockey team, and wrestler Aman Sehrawat.
While not directly tied to the claim’s veracity about numbers, it’s useful to recall the actual medal winners who contributed to India’s tally at Paris:
- Neeraj Chopra — Silver (Men’s Javelin Throw)
- Manu Bhaker — Bronze (Women’s 10m Air Pistol) - Shooting
- Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot Singh — Bronze (10m Air Pistol Mixed Team) - Shooting
- Swapnil Kusale — Bronze (Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions) - Shooting
- Indian Men’s Hockey Team — Bronze
- Aman Sehrawat — Bronze (57Kg) - Wrestling
The discrepancy may stem from a verbal error or confusion with other multi-sport events where India’s medal haul has been higher, such as the Asian Games or the Paralympics.
However, in the context of the Summer Olympics, the official and final number remains six.