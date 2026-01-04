Fact Check : Did India win eight medals at the 2024 Olympics as Jay Shah claimed?

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah recently stated, while flagging off the Run for Girl Child Half Marathon 2.0 in Surat, that “we won eight medals in the 2024 Olympics…” as he spoke about India’s sporting progress, future ambitions, including hosting the Olympics, and a target of 100 medals at the 2036 Olympic Games.

He also asserted that “at least 10 of those medals will come from Gujarat.”

But is the claim about India winning eight medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics accurate?

#WATCH | Surat, Gujarat | ICC Chairman Jay Shah says, "The Prime Minister has brought the Commonwealth Games to India in 2030, but we shouldn't stop there. We must also bring the Olympics here in 2036. We won eight medals in the 2024 Olympics, but I want to tell you all that… https://t.co/Brh0vtq73s pic.twitter.com/aKfGCHjBjX — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2026

Verdict



The claim is incorrect.

India did not win eight medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. According to official Olympic records, India finished the Paris Games with a total of six medals, one silver and five bronze.

The six medals were won across shooting, athletics, hockey, and wrestling, with Neeraj Chopra securing silver in the men’s javelin throw, while the remaining medals were bronze finishes by Indian shooters, the men’s hockey team, and wrestler Aman Sehrawat.

While not directly tied to the claim’s veracity about numbers, it’s useful to recall the actual medal winners who contributed to India’s tally at Paris:

Neeraj Chopra — Silver (Men’s Javelin Throw) Manu Bhaker — Bronze (Women’s 10m Air Pistol) - Shooting Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot Singh — Bronze (10m Air Pistol Mixed Team) - Shooting Swapnil Kusale — Bronze (Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions) - Shooting Indian Men’s Hockey Team — Bronze Aman Sehrawat — Bronze (57Kg) - Wrestling

The discrepancy may stem from a verbal error or confusion with other multi-sport events where India’s medal haul has been higher, such as the Asian Games or the Paralympics.

However, in the context of the Summer Olympics, the official and final number remains six.