IOC raises red flags as India seeks to host 2036 Olympics

India has officially put forth its ambition to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, proposing Ahmedabad as the candidate city during a recent presentation at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The delegation, led by Gujarat's Home and Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P T Usha, was composed of top officials from the Centre and state, IOA executives, private consultants, and corporate representatives.

While the proposal was made with enthusiasm and confidence, the IOC responded with caution.

The Committee acknowledged India’s intent but made it clear that substantial improvements will be required across three critical areas before the bid could be taken forward seriously.

These include administrative reforms within the IOA, more effective doping control, and improved Olympic performances.

According to a detailed report by The Indian Express, this was the first formal dialogue between the IOC and India after the country expressed interest in hosting the Games. Sources familiar with the discussions noted that the IOC offered a candid assessment, advising India to "get its house in order" before pushing forward with its Olympic aspirations.

Governance issues and internal disputes

The Indian Olympic Association has been embroiled in internal conflict for nearly two years. IOA President P T Usha has been locked in disagreements with the Executive Council over several matters such as sponsorship deals, financial accountability, and the controversial appointment of Raghuram Iyer as CEO.

Due to these unresolved disputes, the IOC suspended athlete welfare funding to the IOA in October 2024. The Committee clarified that funds would remain withheld until the governance situation improved significantly.

Doping: A growing crisis

Another major concern highlighted by the IOC was India’s poor track record on doping violations.

As per the 2023 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) annual report, India recorded the highest positivity rate for banned substances among major sporting nations. A separate WADA study also revealed that India ranked second only to Russia in doping violations among underage athletes.

The Athletics Integrity Unit currently places India as the second-highest offender in track and field doping cases, just behind Kenya, based on data available till May 2025.

A Union Sports Ministry official acknowledged the seriousness of the issue and confirmed that the government is actively working on strengthening anti-doping mechanisms. The official also expressed optimism that the IOA’s internal feud will be settled soon to facilitate smoother functioning.

Medal count and global competitiveness

India’s performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics further reinforced IOC concerns. The country ended its campaign with only six medals and finished in 71st place overall. This performance fell far short of expectations for a nation aspiring to host the Olympic Games.

IOC representatives reportedly indicated that any nation looking to host the Olympics should demonstrate consistent progress on the sporting front and not merely focus on infrastructure or presentation.

IOC host selection paused

With the recent appointment of Kirsty Coventry as the new IOC President, the body has temporarily paused the host city selection process. While this might delay India’s immediate plans, officials see it as an opportunity to work on long-standing problems.

“We are treating this pause as a much-needed breather,” said a government official. “It gives us time to fix what needs fixing and to come back with a stronger case when the process resumes.”

Despite the challenges ahead, Indian authorities remain hopeful. “We are aware of the issues flagged by the IOC and are working to resolve them as quickly as possible,” said an official from the Sports Ministry. “India has the potential to host the Olympics, and we intend to prove it.”