IOC Executive Board proposes creation of 'Olympic Esports Games'

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has taken a huge step towards incorporating esports into the global sporting community by proposing the 'Olympic Esports Games.' This revolutionary idea will be addressed at the 142nd IOC Session, which is scheduled to take place during the Paris 2024, Olympics.

The IOC's decision arrived after successful esports events such as the Olympic Esports Week in Singapore last year and the Olympic Virtual Series in 2021. These competitions drew massive online viewership and participation, highlighting esports' increasing appeal to an extensive population of people worldwide, especially younger audiences.

Esports made its debut as an official medal sport at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, where India participated in five different titles. With esports slated to feature prominently in future multi-sport events like the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) 2025 and the Aichi Nagoya Asian Games 2026, Indian esports stands to gain enhanced recognition and support.

“The Olympic Esports Games is an endorsement of esports by the most prestigious global sports body, realizing its value and giving it recognition. I am excited and hopeful that the opportunity offers traditional esports titles a chance to be chosen by International or National Federations and will soon be included as a medal sport in the Olympics as well as this new-age sport will finally be embedded under the iconic rings of the Olympics." Said Akshat Rathee, Co-founder of NODWIN Gaming.

“With the strategic partnership of NODWIN gaming with the Global Esports Federation (GEF), our aligned vision is to elevate esports globally in emerging markets. We expect newer partnerships with existing and fresh entrants in the space for brands, publishers, and communities”

Since achieving official recognition as a 'multi-sport' event, esports has emerged as a mainstream sport in India. Noteworthy tournaments like NODWIN Gaming's BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) are now broadcast on mainstream sports networks, traditional sports figures, and teams have become involved in the industry, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has openly supported its growth.

“We're excited to see the International Olympic Committee (IOC) actively considering the inclusion of Esports in the Olympics. This is a major step in recognizing Esports as a legitimate performance sport,” stated Roby John, CEO and Co-Founder of SuperGaming. ”By integrating Esports into the Olympics, the IOC acknowledges the dedication, skill, and sportsmanship of this growing field. The hard work of governing bodies, stakeholders, game developers, and especially the gamers, has made this achievement possible. This move validates the importance of esports and celebrates the efforts of everyone involved. In our small way, we are proud to contribute to the grassroots growth of Esports in India, and it is exciting to see the grit and talent of players from across the world compete at Esports and shine in their Olympic journey."

The potential inclusion of esports as an Olympic event will not only attract more viewers by establishing esports alongside traditional sports, but it will also pave the way for new partnerships and opportunities in India's expanding esports ecosystem.