International Olympic Committee launches 'Let's Move India' campaign

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced the launch of Let’s Move, India, inviting everyone to embrace the joy of movement and to celebrate athletes participating at the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

People all over the country can join the movement through a digital challenge on social media. Young people can also take part in a series of regional school initiatives in collaboration with the Reliance Foundation and Abhinav Bindra Foundation to coincide with Olympic Day on 23 June.



Starting today, people of all ages, regions, and abilities are encouraged to recreate their favourite athlete celebrations or create their own, aiming to inspire and celebrate the Olympians heading to Paris 2024, who will be representing their 1.4 billion compatriots from 26 July.

Unveiling the initiative on Viacom18’s JioCinema, the official Media Rights-Holder of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in India, and a supporter of the Let’s Move campaign, table tennis star and Reliance Foundation sponsored athlete, Manika Batra, who is set to represent India at Paris 2024 said, "I am thrilled to support IOC’s 'Let’s Move India' initiative in partnership with Reliance Foundation. As an athlete, I believe that physical activity is essential for our well-being. 'Movement is medicine,' and our goal is to inspire more Indians to embrace an active lifestyle, not just today but throughout the year. Together, we can build a healthier, more active nation."

The unique aspect of Let’s Move’s India edition will be the active involvement of children and young adults as leaders in participation. The IOC has joined forces with Abhinav Bindra, India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist and an IOC Athletes’ Commission member, through his foundation (Abhinav Bindra Foundation) and the Reliance Foundation. Together, they will extend invitations to schools across the nation to join the movement, as part of the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP).

Through OVEP, in collaboration with the IOC and the governments of Odisha and Assam, the Abhinav Bindra Foundation initiative has already positively impacted 7 million children by enhancing physical activity, gender inclusivity, and educational outcomes. This is set to continue, to coincide with Olympic Day on 23 June.

Olympic gold medallist, sport shooting, Beijing 2008, and IOC Athletes’ Commission member Abhinav Bindra said,“Let’s Move in India is more than just a campaign; it's a celebration of our collective spirit and dedication to physical well-being. By coming together through movement, we are fostering a sense of unity and joy that transcends all barriers. Through the Olympic Values Education Programme in Odisha and Assam, we've witnessed firsthand how sport can inspire and empower young minds. I am excited to see India embrace this initiative and support our athletes as they prepare for Paris 2024.”

An ongoing initiative from the IOC, Let’s Move aims to inspire people all over the world to move more every day, anywhere, anyhow. It is part of the Olympic Movement’s mission to make the world a better place through sports and sets out to highlight the positive impact that sport and fitness have on physical and mental health.