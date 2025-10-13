IOA felicitates India’s Paris 2024 Olympic medallists with cash awards and honours

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) hosted a special felicitation ceremony at the Taj Man Singh Hotel in New Delhi on Monday to honour India’s medallists from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The event was attended by Dr. P.T. Usha, President of the IOA, Hon’ble Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, senior government officials, sponsors, and members of the sporting fraternity. The ceremony celebrated India’s athletes who inspired the nation with their remarkable performances at the Games.

India concluded its Paris 2024 campaign with six medals — one silver and five bronze. Neeraj Chopra added to his Tokyo glory with a silver in the men’s javelin throw, reaffirming his dominance on the world stage. Shooter Manu Bhaker claimed two bronze medals — one in the women’s 10m air pistol event and another in the mixed team category alongside Sarabjot Singh.

Swapnil Kusale made history with a bronze in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event, while young wrestler Aman Sehrawat secured bronze in men’s freestyle 57 kg, becoming one of India’s youngest Olympic medallists. The Indian men’s hockey team also returned to the podium, winning bronze after a strong campaign capped by a 2–1 victory over Spain in the third-place match.

The IOA presented cash awards to all medallists and their coaches in recognition of their contributions. Neeraj Chopra received ₹75 lakh; Manu Bhaker ₹50 lakh and ₹37.5 lakh; Sarabjot Singh ₹37.5 lakh; Swapnil Kusale ₹50 lakh; Aman Sehrawat ₹50 lakh; and the Indian men’s hockey team ₹10 lakh (main squad) and ₹5 lakh (reserve players).

Coaches — including Dr. Klaus Erich Bartoneitz, Jaspal Rana, Abhishek Rana, Deepali Deshpande, Ali Shabanov, and Craig Fulton — were also felicitated for their pivotal role in preparing India’s champions.

“I convey my heartfelt congratulations to all our medal winners. Your achievements have brought immense pride and joy to the nation. You stand as symbols of dedication, resilience, and the limitless potential of Indian youth. To those athletes who may not have returned with medals, your contribution is equally valued. Your effort, courage, and presence at the Olympic Games inspire millions across our country,” said Dr. P.T. Usha, President, IOA.

The evening concluded with IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer expressing gratitude to the distinguished guests, federations, sponsors, and the Indian public for their unwavering support that continues to propel India’s Olympic journey forward.