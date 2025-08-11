India’s 2036 Olympic bid in IOC ‘Continuous Dialogue’ stage

India’s campaign to host the 2036 Olympic Games is currently in the ‘Continuous Dialogue’ phase with the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Future Host Commission, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Lok Sabha on Monday (August 11, 2025).

Responding to a query from Aam Aadmi Party MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Mandaviya clarified that the bidding process is being overseen by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), which has already submitted a letter of intent to the IOC.

“The bid is now in the ‘Continuous Dialogue’ phase with the Future Host Commission,” he said.

Hayer had sought clarification on whether India’s proposal includes hosting events across multiple venues - such as hockey in Bhubaneswar, rowing in Bhopal, canoeing/kayaking in Pune, and cricket in Mumbai.

However, the minister did not address this aspect directly, reiterating that hosting rights are decided solely by the IOC through a detailed selection process.

Although no official host city has been announced, Gujarat has emerged as a frontrunner, with its Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi recently joining an Indian delegation to IOC headquarters in Lausanne for discussions.

The ‘Continuous Dialogue’ phase involves the IOC assessing the feasibility of a country’s preparedness to host.

However, the selection process is presently paused following a decision by IOC President Kirsty Coventry - the first woman and African to hold the post.

After her first Executive Board meeting in June, Coventry said there was consensus among members to review the future host election process, forming a working group to study experiences from confirmed future hosts such as Los Angeles (2028), Brisbane (2032), and the French Alps (2030 Winter Games).

India faces competition from Qatar and Turkey for the 2036 Games. Meanwhile, the IOC has expressed concerns over India’s doping record, prompting the IOA to set up a panel to implement corrective measures after a formal reprimand from the IOC.