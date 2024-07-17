117 Athletes, 140 Support Staff: Here is Indian contingent for Paris Olympics

India will be represented by 117 athletes at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics and they will be supported by 140 support staff and officials after the sports ministry cleared the final contingent.

Out of the 140 support staff and officials, 72 "have been approved at a cost to the Government" to meet the "requirements" of the traveling sportspersons.

"The permissible limit for stay of support personnel in the Games Village against accreditation as per norms of the Paris Organising Committee for the 2024 Olympic Games is 67 including 11 1OA Contingent Officials, which includes five Medical Team Members," stated a letter from the ministry to the Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha.

"For catering to the requirements of the athletes, additional coaches and other support staff numbering 72 have been approved at cost to the Government and arrangements for their stay have been made in Hotels/in locations outside the Games Village," it added.

Athletics has the largest contingent with 29 members in total including 18 men and 11 women followed by shooting with 21 members and men's hockey with 19.

Table tennis will be represented by eight players, while badminton will feature seven competitors, including two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu.

Wrestling, boxing, and archery will have six representatives each followed by golf with four and tennis with three. Swimming and sailing will have two members each while equestrian, judo, rowing, and weightlifting will have one each.

The only qualified athlete missing from the list is shot putter Abha Khatua.



Khatua, who qualified through world rankings quota, has been dropped without any explanation after her name was found missing from the World Athletics' list of Olympic participants a few days ago.

In the Tokyo Olympics, India was represented by a 119-member contingent, and the country returned with its best-ever haul of seven medals, including the historic javelin throw gold by Neeraj Chopra.

You can access the whole list here:



