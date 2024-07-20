Indian Archery and Rowing teams first to check in at Olympic Games village

Indian archery and rowing contingents are the first ones from the country to check in at Paris Olympic Games village, chef-de-mission Gagan Narang informed on Saturday.

While archery and rowing contingents checked in at Paris Games village on Friday, the Indian men's hockey team will arrive on Saturday from the Netherlands, where it was undergoing its final preparation.

"I arrived in Paris on Thursday night and have taken stock of the arrangements inside the Games Village for the Indian contingent. Archery and rowing were the first Indian teams to arrive on Friday and have comfortably checked-in. The athletes are slowly settling in and are exploring the Village,” said Narang.

He further stated the mood among the athletes is that of excitement and anticipation.

"The mood is certainly upbeat. We have the Indian men's hockey team arriving on Saturday. Surely, I am reminded of my hay days at the Olympics as an athlete," said the 2012 London Olympic shooting medalist.

"While there is a lot of excitement, athletes will also want to get some game time in the competition arenas. We want to make sure the athletes’ have everything they need ahead of the start of their respective events," added Narang, a four-time Olympian.

The decorated Indian shooter was appointed as chef-de-mission earlier this month by Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

"It is a matter of great honour for me to travel with the Indian contingent as the Chef-de-Mission for Paris Olympics. I express my heartfelt gratitude for considering me for the role, and giving me a chance to once again serve my country on the sports' biggest stage," Narang said.

"As an athlete myself, I fully understand the requirements of elite athletes at the world's greatest sporting extravaganza. I will work strenuously to motivate and inspire the Indian contingent, while also safeguarding their priorities to perform their optimum," he concluded.

India will be represented by 117 athletes across 20 disciplines at the Paris Olympics that will start on 26th July.