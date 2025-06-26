IOC hits pause on 2036 Olympic host selection; India’s bid faces delay

India’s aspirations to host the 2036 Olympic Games have hit a temporary pause, following the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision to reassess its future host selection process.

The announcement was made on Thursday by newly elected IOC President Kirsty Coventry, who becomes the first woman and first African to lead the global sports body.

Speaking after her inaugural Executive Board meeting in Lausanne, Coventry confirmed that a working group will be established to determine the most suitable timeline and approach for awarding future editions of the Games.

“There was overwhelming support from IOC members for a pause and a full review of how we elect future hosts,” said the 41-year-old former Olympic champion from Zimbabwe. “The process needs to involve greater member participation and reflect on recent hosting experiences.”

This shift delays what was earlier expected to be a decision in 2026 on the next host for the Summer Games. The IOC will now study recent host allocations — including Los Angeles (2028), Brisbane (2032), and the French Alps (2030 Winter Games) — to better understand timelines, challenges, and expectations.

India’s bid still active, Lausanne visit to go ahead

India formally submitted a Letter of Intent to host the 2036 Olympics in October 2024.

While the pause affects the broader selection timeline, Coventry clarified that India’s planned delegation visit to Lausanne next month will proceed as scheduled.

“We welcome all interested parties to participate in this review process. India’s delegation is expected next weekend, and that visit remains unchanged,” she said. “They may be the first group we engage with to better understand aspirations and challenges.”

India’s bid is being led by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, with Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao set to lead discussions in Switzerland.

Coventry emphasized that one of the key issues under review is the timing of host selection, especially after recent examples like the French Alps, which had a comparatively short preparation period. The working group will also examine how to avoid excessive burdens on host cities and ensure more inclusive participation in the process.

India’s pitch to host the Games, widely seen as a symbol of its growing global sporting ambitions, is expected to remain active despite the delay. However, a final decision may now take longer than initially anticipated.