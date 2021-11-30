Delhi High Court ordered further hearing on IOA elections on December 2

The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed maintenance of status quo on the elections to the executive committee of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), which was scheduled for December 19.

A bench of Justices Manmohan and Najmi Waziri passed the interim order on a plea by senior advocate Rahul Mehra and listed the matter for further hearing on December 2.

The court was hearing an application by Mehra in which he submitted that the proposed elections to be held on December 19 is wholly illegal and unsustainable and ought not to be conducted pending the hearing and final disposal of the petition and various applications pending before it.

He claimed that the IOA has notified its elections and is proposing to hold the same in violation of the orders of the court, the law of the land, the National Sports Development Code of India, and various other directives.

He has sought directions to refrain the Centre from acting arbitrarily or indulging in action in abject violation and desertion of its duties. He also urged the court to reschedule the elections.