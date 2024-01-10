Gujarat Govt. creates new company for planning of 2036 Olympics

The Gujarat government has formed a new company that will oversee a budget of INR 6,000 crore to build six sports complexes to host the 2036 Summer Olympics if India wins the bid for the event.

The new company named, 'Gujarat Olympic Planning and Infrastructure Corporation Limited', was formed three months back and will be preparing Gujarat for the multi-discipline sporting extravaganza.

As reported by PTI, the firm will primarily look after the development of an area measuring nearly 350 acres around the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave in Ahmedabad's Motera area.

Notably, the under-construction sports enclave houses the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's biggest cricket arena in terms of spectator capacity.

"To realize Prime Minister Modi's dream of hosting the Olympics in the country, we have drawn a master plan to develop the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave in Motera and surrounding areas spread across 350 acres. As per the plan submitted by a design firm selected earlier through an open bid, six sports complexes will be constructed in an area of 350 acres," one official informed PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The company recently issued tenders to select firms that can design these sports complexes, he said, adding the overall cost of the project will be Rs 6000 crore.

Among the top officials, the principal secretary of the Gujarat Urban Development Department serves as the chairperson while other board members include the Municipal commissioner of Ahmedabad, the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority CEO, and the director general of the Sports Authority of Gujarat, among others, said the official.

Last year in October it was made official that India would bid for the 2036 Summer Olympics and 2030 Youth Olympics.