Government to support 3,000 athletes with INR 50,000 per month: Amit Shah

In a major announcement reaffirming India's long-term Olympic ambitions, Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed that the central government is systematically preparing for the 2036 Olympics by extending monthly financial assistance of ₹50,000 each to nearly 3,000 athletes under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

Addressing a felicitation event in New Delhi for medal-winning participants of the 21st World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) 2025, Shah emphasized that victory must become a habit, and that every Indian athlete should aim to make their mark on the global stage.

“The government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, has given unprecedented importance to sports over the past decade, increasing the sports budget fivefold,” he said at the event. “A scientific and structured plan is in place for grooming Olympic-level talent, with monthly financial support to about 3,000 athletes being one of the key pillars.”

Shah praised India’s impressive haul of 613 medals at the WPFG 2025 held in Birmingham, USA, and announced a reward of ₹4.38 crore to the contingent.

Highlighting the scale of the event, he noted that the Police and Fire Games is the third-largest multi-sport event globally, after the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games.

Vision for 2036 Olympics

The Home Minister said the government is not just preparing athletes but also nurturing a national culture of sports. He stressed the importance of early-stage talent identification, grassroots sports promotion, and fitness initiatives like the Fit India Movement.

He confirmed that India is bidding to host the 2036 Olympics, and reiterated the country’s plans to also bring the Commonwealth and Asian Games to home soil.

“Hosting these events is not just about infrastructure or international prestige, it’s about integrating sports into every Indian’s lifestyle,” Shah asserted.

With the next World Police and Fire Games scheduled to be held in 2029 in Gujarat (Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Kevadia), Shah urged each police force under the All India Police Sports Control Board to ensure participation and aim for at least three medals each.

Sports for stress relief and performance

Shah stressed the role of sports in improving workplace efficiency and mental well-being within the police forces.

“Every police officer should start the day with a parade and end it with sports. This will reduce stress and improve productivity,” he said.

He called upon the Directors General of all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to cultivate a sports-first culture across ranks. Steps such as changes in recruitment rules, formation of 25 sports teams per force, and encouragement for state-level police units to participate in the National Games were cited as reforms already underway.

Scientific training, National sports bill and Olympic confidence

The Minister also referenced the proposed National Sports Bill, which includes recognition of police forces as single units for national-level participation. Furthermore, he assured that world-class coaching and medical support will be extended to police athletes to minimize injuries and boost performance.

“Children must play to develop resilience and competitiveness. It is on the playing field that the ability to handle defeat and the hunger to win are nurtured,” Shah remarked.

With scientific training for children across age groups, expanding infrastructure, and financial backing, the Home Minister expressed confidence that India will finish in the top five on the medal tally at the 2036 Olympics.

“India’s sporting landscape is transforming rapidly. The country now aspires not just to participate but to dominate on the global stage,” he concluded.