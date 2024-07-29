Olympian loses wedding ring, apologizes to wife

Italian high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi has apologized to his wife publicly after accidentally losing his wedding ring during the Paris Olympics opening ceremony. The ring slipped off his finger when he was enthusiastically waving the Italian flag as the athletes glided down the River Seine.

Tamberi described this moment as “a few moments that lasted forever.”



The 32-year-old world champion expressed his regret to his wife Chiara Bontempi Tamberi through the Instagram post, saying, “I’m sorry my love, I’m so sorry.” Tamberi attributes the loss of the ring to his weight loss and irreparable enthusiasm.

Tamberi chose to view the incident with a sense of irony, noting, "If it had to happen, if I had to lose this ring, I couldn't imagine a better place. The ring will now forever rest in the riverbed of the city of love.”

He even suggested that they could throw Chiara’s ring into the river as well, adding, "The ring will be together forever and we will have one more excuse to renew our vows and marry again”.



His wife Chiara responded to the apology, commenting, “Only you could turn this into something romantic.” The couple have been married since September 2022.

Previously, Tamberi made headlines at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by sharing the high jump gold medal with Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar. Both cleared the 2.37m bar without attempting to go beyond the height.