Explained: What is Racewalking?

Racewalking is a unique athletic discipline that combines the endurance of long-distance running with the precision of a well-defined technique.

Unlike most track and field events that rely on bursts of energy and speed, racewalking emphasizes strict adherence to form and continuous motion.

Historical Origins

Racewalking has its roots in the Victorian era (1837-1901), originating as a high-society pastime where noblemen would place bets on their footmen, who walked alongside horse-drawn carriages.

This practice evolved into a popular spectacle known as pedestrianism.

Racewalking (Photo credit: Olympics)

By the late 19th century, it had spread to the United States, where spectators would gather in large arenas to watch participants walk long distances over several days.



Rules and Techniques

The defining feature of racewalking is the rule that athletes must maintain contact with the ground at all times. One foot must be in contact with the ground, as visible to the naked eye.

This is to prevent 'lifting,' where both feet are off the ground simultaneously, which is more akin to running.

Additionally, the advancing leg must straighten from the point of contact with the ground and remain straightened until the body passes over it.

Violations of these rules, such as lifting or bending the knee, result in penalties. Judges monitor the race, and athletes can be disqualified after receiving three warnings for rule violations.

Despite its niche status, racewalking has carved out a dedicated following. It demands a high level of endurance, technique, and mental fortitude. The sport's unique rules and the need for precise execution make it a fascinating event to watch and a challenging one to master.

Olympic Inclusion

Racewalking made its Olympic debut at the 1904 St. Louis Games as part of the 'All-Around Championship,' a precursor to the modern decathlon.

It became a standalone event at the 1908 London Olympics. Over the years, the distances and categories have evolved, with both men and women now competing in the 20km event, and men additionally competing in the 50km event.