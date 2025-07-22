Delhi govt elevates cash awards for Olympic medallists

The Delhi government has significantly raised the cash incentives for Olympic and Paralympic medallists from the city, Sports Minister Ashish Sood announced on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference following a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat, Sood shared that the government has also approved the Mukhyamantri Digital Scheme, aimed at providing free laptops to deserving students.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, several key decisions were taken today focused on the development of youth, students, and sports in the capital,” Sood said.

As part of reforms under the Mukhyamantri Khel Protsahan Yojana, the minister said that Olympic and Paralympic athletes from Delhi who previously received ₹3 crore for gold, ₹2 crore for silver, and ₹1 crore for bronze will now receive enhanced rewards - ₹7 crore for gold, ₹5 crore for silver, and ₹3 crore for bronze.

In addition to the financial rewards, gold and silver medal winners will be offered Group A positions in the Delhi government, while bronze medallists will be eligible for Group B jobs.

Sood also highlighted the government's push for digital inclusion through the Mukhyamantri Digital Scheme. "A total of 1,200 students who have scored high marks in Class 10 will receive free i7 laptops. This initiative will especially help students from disadvantaged backgrounds and support their academic journey," he added.

The initiatives reflect the Delhi government’s broader aim to incentivize excellence in both sports and education.